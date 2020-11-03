FAIRMONT — Throughout last week and this coming week, schools throughout Marion County have been and will continue distributing Chromebook laptops to each of their students, so they will have the necessary technology to complete school work from home, whether they be in the distance learning model or the blended learning model.
Chad Norman, administrative assistant for Marion County Schools, said at Monday's meeting of the Marion County Board of Education that the Chromebooks that had been paid for through the CARES Act funds earlier this year are being delivered to each school, which then has to distribute them to students.
"Schools that have received Chromebooks to this point as of today: East Fairmont High School, Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Blackshere, Mannington Middle, East Fairmont Middle, East Dale and Fairview Middle," Norman said. "The following schools are scheduled to receive their devices this week; that's Pleasant Valley, Rivesville, Barrackville, White Hall, Jayenne, West Middle and Watson."
In addition to supplying students with laptops to use for their school work, Norman also said the school system has installed internet hot spots in various areas of the county, so students can connect to Wi-Fi if needed for free.
These hot spots come in addition to different public hot spots available through the school system, as well as libraries in the county and state funded spots.
"Right now, we feel like we have got coverage," Norman said. "We have four in the North Marion area, one in the Fairmont Senior attendance area and one in the East Fairmont High School attendance area at this point."
Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, said North Marion has the most hot spots because it is an area where many in the county have bad internet connection or no connection at all.
"The areas that we have that are the most remote and probably have the least connectivity are in the North Marion area," Farley said. "That's why we put four out in that area."
Also at the meeting, Farley said the school system will not change its plan for students to be enrolled either in distance learning or in blended learning until at least the end of the semester, because of potential difficulty in managing these transitions in schools.
He also said the decision is made by him, with the Marion County Health Department only giving advice.
"We are far enough in now, the schools are saying that it would be difficult to make that change," Farley said. "We have had a lot of discussions with folks saying, 'The Health Department shouldn't make the decision for us.' They don't make that decision for us, they haven't from the beginning. They help us with the information."
Mandy Boylen, lead nurse for Marion County Schools, updated the Board of Education members on how many students and staff members in the school system have been asked to quarantine due to a positive case of COVID-19, or potential exposure. She said many of those asked may have been exposed through means outside of the school system.
"So a total of 95 in quarantine since we started school," Boylen said. "In the last two weeks, the number of staff or students in quarantine because of cases not involving the school, this is family members or relatives, neighbors, close contacts in the community, we have an additional 58 people in quarantine, so 46 additional in the last two weeks."
Farley said he believes the two education models the school system is employing have helped to keep the amount of people exposed down, because students and staff members are not seeing one another as often as they would in a proposed four day school week.
"Most of our issues are things that are happening outside the schools," Farley said. "If we would have those students in school four days right now, we probably would have more issues with having to close classrooms or whole grades."
