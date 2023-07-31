FAIRMONT — Turn the key and put the foot brake down. Pushing the air brake button releases a hiss of gas that every public student knows, and a push on the three button gear selector shifts the bus into gear. The engine rumbles, and now it’s time to pick up students on the first day of school.
Or at least that’s the hope, if Marion County Schools can get enough school bus drivers for the coming school year. It’s the first time the district has begun the year with a shortage of drivers. Which is why Saturday the district held its first Drive the Bus event in the parking lot of the Fairmont Senior Field House.
“This is not just a Marion County problem. This is a statewide, nationwide issue that we’re having,” Chad Norman, director of transportation, said. “There is a shortage of school bus operators. Matter of fact, I had a colleague from a neighboring county call and said, ‘let me know how this went today, because we’re in the same situation you are.’”
Michael Foley, the automotive instructor for Marion County Technical Center and the school bus instructor, said he believed that the shortage was in part driven by economic considerations, such as better paying transportation opportunities with private companies. Another obstacle is that roughly only 50% of applicants make it through the hiring process.
“Well, there’s a lot of hoops you gotta go through to be a school bus driver,” Foley said. “But a lot of the hurdles we’re seeing now are problems with individuals unable to pass either the DOT physical or the drug and alcohol test.”
To counteract the shortage, Norman organized the driving event, which allowed anyone who showed up to briefly drive an iconic, yellow school bus around the lot of the field house. By 10 a.m., a little over nine people had already shown up and more trickled in through the rest of the morning. After driving the bus, interested participants could sign up to learn more about becoming a substitute driver.
Refreshments and goodie bags were available to anyone that showed. Famous celebrity Buster the Bus also made an appearance, popping wheelies to the amusement of several people that were there. Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston showed off her chops, skillfully navigating a bus through a row of cones like a pro.
West Virginia has stringent standards for becoming a school bus driver, requiring 58 weeks of training to drive a bus. However, Norman said that Marion County offers an incentive to help build up its ranks of drivers. Prospective operators are paid for the training and the county pays for the licensing and any fees. In return, drivers sign a promissory note that commits them to working for 18 months at the school district. This helps mitigate turnover and keep the driver corps well staffed.
Stephen Larry, transportation supervisor in charge of the drivers and mechanics, said that the school district did their best to advertise for the event. Signs, word of mouth, newspaper and radio all helped with turnout, which Larry said was great.
The buses themselves have come a long way from the ‘90s and 2000s. Power steering, AC and raised seats make them more comfortable and easier to drive. Cameras placed throughout the bus also help catch misbehaving students, of which vaping is a particular concern.
External cameras actually link to a screen located to the right of the driver that helps when the bus is in reverse. A dispatch center tracks the location of each bus and helps substitute drivers navigate their routes. It can even detect accidents.
“They look intimidating, but they’re easier to drive, they have a better view, maneuvering in town, they’re great,” Larry said. “But a lot of people’s intimidated by them but once you get on you’ll like them.”
Bus drivers are crucial to the county’s schools. Foley said it’s a rewarding career, and he’s heard people he’s trained say it’s the best full-time part-time job they’ve ever had. Norman called it a noble profession, which makes having an efficient school system possible. A great superintendent and wonderful principal don’t mean much if kids can’t make it to the classroom, he said.
Volunteer firefighter Jonathan Woertz was one of the people lured by the event. He was already in the process of becoming a driver at Mon County, but Marion County is a better fit for him. He thought his drivers were cool growing up, and now wants his turn at the wheel.
“I figured it would be something good to be good at,” he said. “They say if you do something you like, you never work a day in your life. So, I’m looking forward to it.”
