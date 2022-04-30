and Nick Henthorn
FAIRMONT — Whether Husky or Polar Bear, these students will all be on the same team after high school.
In honor of National Military Signing Week, Marion County high schools honored students Friday who made the commitment to serve in the U.S. military.
With East Fairmont High School holding its signing ceremony Thursday, the district’s two other high schools honored their enlistees Friday.
North Marion High held its signing ceremony first in the afternoon and honored seven students who have made the commitment to join the country’s armed forces.
Recruiters from the Navy, Army, National Guard and Marine Corps took the stage on to which the enlistees were called up one at a time. The auditorium was filled with the entire North Marion student body, along with parents, faculty and school district officials.
Emblems from each military branch sat on a table at the proscenium of the stage and as each student was called forward, they selected the appropriate logo and held it up for the crowd to see.
Dustin Hayes chose the National Guard, Chase Robinson chose the Marines, Manning Brochious chose National Guard, Grant Hutson chose Navy, Slade Ridenour chose the Army and brothers River and Hunter Heater both chose the National Guard.
As the students lifted their chosen branch’s emblem, their peers met them with applause and cheers. The recruiters crossed the stage when their logo was chosen and shook hands with the student.
After the picking process, each enlistee was joined on stage by the school board officials, NMHS administration, their families and recruiters to sign their enlistment papers.
“We should have been doing this for many years prior to this. We’re proud of these kids and they deserve to be honored,” NMHS Principal Kristin DeVaul said. “This is the type of ceremony that gives you cold chills. The commitment and sacrifice they have chosen to make is immeasurable and we’re so proud of them.”
Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, celebrated three of their Polar Bears joining the armed forces from the school’s library before a group of their counselors, friends and family. Luke Blickenstaff and Logan Hawkins both made official their commitment to the U.S. Marines, while David Woodson signed on to the Army National Guard.
Hawkins and Woodson cited familial ties to the military as reason for joining — both of their fathers served — while Blickenstaff talked about the effect the military recruiters at the school had on his decision.
“My recruiter was a big part of it” Blickenstaff said. “And [the previous recruiter] before him, he came in to Fairmont Senior and he really talked it up as well. They did a great job.”
“It’s exciting when kids decide to make that commitment,” Fairmont Senior Principal Jim Green said. “They maybe aren’t going to college right away, or maybe they are, but they’re committing to something, they’re not just trying to figure out what they’ll do out of high school, they’ve already figured it out.”
Blickenstaff plans to enter the military police, and hopes to be able to parlay that experience into becoming a policeman after his Marine service ends. Hawkins plans to enter the Marine infantry, as his father did before him. Woodson is preparing to join the National Guard as an avionics mechanic.
In attendance at both ceremonies was School Superintendent Donna Hage, whose influence in the district began a push for making Marion County Schools military-friendly through the Purple Star program.
Hage’s husband is a veteran and was deployed twice in the aftermath of 9/11, so seeing students make this sacrifice and commitment is special to her.
“We have 13 schools in the county who have earned this Purple Star distinction and these signings are a piece of that. This is the first of its kind in Marion County,” Hage said. “This pays honor to a rich tradition of students in Marion County who have graduated and gone on to the military to serve.
“These signings say a lot. They say a lot about these students, about their families and a lot about their dedication to their country.”
