FAIRMONT — Marion County School students will be equipped with laptop computers during the new school year due to funding from the CARES Act passed as a relief bill during the coronavirus pandemic.
School Superintendent Randy Farley said the district will spend an estimated $2.2 million on the devices using CARES Act funds, as well as several different funding sources. The district plans to purchase Chromebooks from Alpha Technologies, and Farley said he hopes to have them deployed by mid-September.
“We never had enough funding to do what we’re going to try to do now,” Farley said. “We’re just trying to do it as quickly as we can.”
Farley said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting that Marion County has been trying to move toward a one-to-one ratio of laptops to students for several years now, and the remote learning forced by the coronavirus pandemic made that wish a necessity. He also said the school system will work to improve its Wi-Fi technology so students in area of low connectivity can use their laptops when not at school as well.
“Almost all of our buildings if you drive up close to them you can usually get a connection,” Farley said. “We’re just going to try to improve on that and see if there’s anything we can do.”
Chad Norman, administrative assistant for technology for Marion County Schools, said school personnel and students will be trained on the laptops, so students can get maximum benefit from the new devices for educational purposes.
“Everyone as far as our teachers involved have been supportive,” Norman said. “There is a four-day academy and training model, they will send a representative from to trainings housed in Marion County.”
Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Board of Education, also said the expansion of technology in the school district is important so all students can complete school work from anywhere, and so they will all have the same opportunities.
“In order to give our students equal opportunity, that we needed the one-to-one,” Thomas said. “I’m delighted — delighted — that we’re able to do this for the students to give the opportunity for the best education of students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.