FAIRMONT — This year has proved the resiliency of Marion County Schools.
At the tail-end of the 2021-22 school year, student assessment results surprised many locally and statewide when Marion County was one of nine West Virginia counties that had improved its scores in Math and English Language Arts.
Marion School Superintendent Donna Heston was not surprised.
“That’s absolutely a testament to the hard work of our teachers and staff,” Heston said. “It is nice to focus on things beyond COVID and to see what our students can really achieve.”
When Heston came to Marion County Schools in the summer of 2021, she was faced with pandemic safety measures and millions of federal dollars to fix the havoc COVID-19 had wreaked on the students in the county.
It’s no surprise Math and ELA were areas where improvements were made because those were areas that Heston specifically targeted.
The first-half of the 2022-23 school year has shown that many of the initiatives the district funded with those federal dollars are paying off. Top of the list are the classroom interventionists.
Every school in the county hired two of interventionists — one to focus on ELA and one on Math. Their job is to pull struggling students out of classes and give them one-on-one help on tough subjects.
The positions were filled throughout the 2021-22 school year, but the effects are just now being realized.
“The challenge facing our teacher, for example in third grade, is they’re teaching students who missed critical face-to-face education in grades 1 and 2 learning to read,” Heston said. “For a third grade teacher, those daytime interventionists ... are another layer to help our students.”
The district has also focused on career technical education completion rates and used federal COVID relief funds to create graduation coach positions at each high school.
Grad coaches check in with students who are struggling to complete their diploma requirements or CTE course completions and they work one-on-one to get the students across the finish line.
The STEAM Room at East Fairmont Middle School also opened earlier this calendar year and has been heralded as a success by the district and the community.
According to Heston, groups from several outside organizations have come to the STEAM Room to interact and teach the students about the real-world applications of what they’re learning.
All this progress sounds promising, but the millions in federal funding are set to expire in June 2024 and that raises a question of sustainability.
Marion County Schools are around $13.4 million over what the state budget allocation can fund, that equates to 174 positions in the district.
Most of those positions are paid for by the School Excess Levy, but there are limitations on what that money can fund. This past budget season, $3.5 million of the COVID relief money given to the district was used to balance the budget and pay for these overages.
That money won’t be there forever, and that creates a difficult situation for Heston and School District Treasurer Scott Reider.
“Hopefully we are going to get personnel under control before that funding dries up. Our ultimate goal is to not cost anyone a job,” Reider said. “Right now we’re using between $3 and $4 million of federal funds to pay salaries we’re over the formula on.”
The district hopes to cut positions through attrition. That means when someone quits or retires, the district won’t fill that position, but will move a teacher laterally from another school to fill the gap.
Last school year, Heston was tasked by the board to cut the personnel overages by 10 percent, this year they’ve upped it to 15 percent.
“I’m tasked with the job of making those recommendations. Bear in mind, we are the second-highest county in the state with personnel overages,” Heston said. “That weighs on my mind.”
Look for a renewed effort in the new year to address the overages, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.