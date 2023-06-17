FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools will be one of seven districts in the U.S. to give presentations at the upcoming Model Schools Conference.
Teachers, principals and administrators have been hard at work this last school year implementing the lessons learned while in attendance at last year’s Model Schools Conference held by the International Center for Leadership in Education, which is owned by the global publishing company Houghton Mifflin Harcocurt. This year, they’ll be the ones presenting.
Marion County was selected as one of seven “innovative districts” to present their achievements and strategies to an audience of over 5,000 educators from around the country. At a regular meeting Friday afternoon, the Marion County School Board approved the travel expenses for seven county educators to attend the conference in Orlando from June 24-28.
“We’re particularly excited about it because it’s showcasing several of our schools in a unified effort to make changes that focus on relations and rigor and relevant instruction for students,” School Superintendent Donna Heston said. “To have an opportunity to share examples of things done in Marion County Schools to inspire others, that’s a testament to the strength of our teachers and our leaders.”
The board was equally as impressed, and Board Vice President Tom Dragich complimented the work of the county’s educators.
“I think it’s great. We need to let Marion County be the destination,” Dragich said.
Block schedule concerns
At Friday’s meeting, the board held a lengthy discussion on the implementation of block scheduling at several schools in the county. Currently, North Marion is the only high school to use block scheduling, which allows for four, 90-minute periods per day, rotating classes out between fall and spring.
Several middle schools in the county also use 90-minute blocks specifically for core subjects such as math and science.
According to Heston, despite the long-held belief that longer periods devoted to teaching one subject can increase student achievement, that’s not what the data collected by the county indicates.
The type of schedule a school follows is set by each individual school and its administration. North Marion Principal Kristin DeVaul was in attendance at Friday’s meeting and told the board that she had been discussing the possibility of shifting away from block scheduling with her faculty.
While North Marion’s graduation rate or test scores aren’t falling behind due to the block scheduling, it does create the possibility of complicated scenarios, like a student being tested on a subject before they’ve started taking it.
The block schedule has also drawn the ire of the faculty at the Marion County Technical Center, which has run into complications when formatting a schedule that accommodates both block scheduling and an eight-period school day.
Friday, the board agreed that the decision of scheduling should be left to school principals and they voted to provide support to schools using block scheduling in the form of professional development that will educate teachers on how to best use their 90-minute blocks.
“I don’t know what the answer is today to fix it, but I do know it’s an active conversation that we were having among the leadership team,” DeVaul said. “I’m happy to see this item on the agenda today, because this schedule still exists at North Marion High School and some middle schools, and we need to have supports available to help any staff teaching in those 90-minute blocks.”
