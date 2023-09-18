FAIRMONT — A Marion County Schools personnel is currently under review for using “inappropriate physical force against a special education student,” according to a Marion County Board of Education agenda for Monday evening.
The individual and school involved were not named on the agenda.
In West Virginia, school officials who abuse students with disabilities can face felony charges and imprisonment.
In 2022, the West Virginia House of Delegates and the West Virginia Senate both voted unanimously to make abuse against children with disabilities from “supervisory” individuals a felony.
The decision followed the harrowing trials and subsequent convictions of special education teachers and aides at Horace Mann Middle School and Holz Elementary School.
The educators were convicted of battery and assault against multiple children with disabilities, and sentenced to jail time ranging from six months to 10 years.
Since 2007, corporal punishment has been banned from Marion County classrooms, according to Code 5630 of the Board Policies and Bylaws.
School personnel may only use “reasonable force and restraint” upon students in emergencies that impose “physical injury to others,” or that involve “weapons or other dangerous objects,” the Code reads.
Code 5630.01 states the use of force and restraint must be limited to what “is necessary to address the emergency,” and should not “cause physical harm” or “deprive the student of basic human necessities.”
Additionally, in each public school in Marion County a team of personnel “must be trained annually” in safe restraint processes, behavior interventions, and de-escalation techniques, the Code reads.
The individual under review faces indefinite suspension, pending a Monday evening vote from the Board.
