FAIRMONT — Marion County continues to be proficient on state tests compared to its peers.
The West Virginia Department of Education released its General Summative Assessment results for the state and Marion County shows promising growth after the learning slump caused by COVID-19.
The summary looked at assessments given to students in grades 3-8 and SAT scores in grade 11. The results were broken up by grade level and divided between the core subject of Math, Science and Reading or English Language Arts.
Marion County either met or exceeded cumulative state averages for all grade levels, meaning students either met or exceeded the typical proficiency percentages around the state.
In specifically ELA, grades 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 exceeded or met state averages and in Math all tested grades met or exceeded state levels.
Marion County proficiency percentages compared to state levels
|Grade
|Math
|State
|ELA
|State
|3Chart by David Kirk
|46
|46
|39
|36
|4
|49
|41
|50
|43
|5
|35
|34
|41
|41
|6
|36
|27
|49
|42
|7
|33
|29
|39
|41
|8
|35
|27
|47
|39
|11
|22
|21
|48
|50
Looking at Marion County’s peers — Preston, Monongalia and Harrison Counties — the Marion schools fall right in line or above them in most areas as well.
The primary grades that worry district officials are seventh grade and 11th grade.
School Superintendent Donna Hage said that these are vulnerable years, particularly in Math and English this year. Seventh graders have missed out of valuable social structure the last few years because of the pandemic, and high school juniors have missed prep time for the SAT.
“We have some work to do in grades 7 and 11. We may have outperformed the state in Math in both those grades, but it’s not where we want to be,” Hage said. “We’re asking those seventh graders to perform academically at a level where a lot is occurring, and Math becomes abstract... we have a lot of catching up to do there and in 11th grade too.”
Hage said that much of the growth experiences during the last school year should be attributed to the teachers and the district for its commitment to five days of face-to-face learning.
West Virginia schools had record numbers of failures in the 2020-21 school year, but that dropped significantly this past year. Hage and the central office staff have pioneered collaborations and activities that are also playing a big part in helping the students who need it most.
The interventionists, which provide one-on-one support to students who are having trouble in classes and hands-on activities such the STEAM Center are making strides to close the gap caused by COVID — that and a big push for teachers and administrators to build relationships with students. Relationships were the key topic of the recent principal’s academy the county held earlier this month.
All of these aspects has Hage hopeful for the county schools and the growth that has taken place, but there is still work to do.
“We’ve made some good strides, but we’re not where we want to be. We knew it’d take about two to three years to recover what was lost,” Hage said. “But I’m tickled to death seeing the growth that we have seen.”
Marion’s County’s story of recovery and work that lies ahead is on par with other school districts around the state, which was the message accompanying the state assessment news release.
Overall, the results show slight increases in proficiency statewide, but as it was put by WVDE President Paul Hardesty, “We’ve got work to do.”
“Some of these proficiency rates are not acceptable. We must get children back to higher levels of proficiency,” Hardesty said in a press release. “We were working through these challenges before the pandemic and now we face greater difficulties in a multitude of areas. However, we have no choice because we have to find ways to increase these levels.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.