FAIRMONT — While there is a lot of media buzz about teacher shortages around the U.S., Marion County Schools are experiencing about the same level of vacancies as in previous years.
School Superintendent Donna Hage said Friday there are 23 positions that will be filled at the next school board meeting through two partnerships the district has developed with Fairmont State and West Virginia University.
“We’re actually about where we were last year with vacancies,” Hage said. “Some left the teaching profession altogether, some went to teach in Monongalia County, which pays about $8,000 more a year than we do, and then, of course, there are those who retired.”
She said the positions that need filling are in high-demand subject areas, such as mathematics and English Language Arts, for which some school districts offer bonuses in those subject areas.
“We outperformed Harrison County in English Language Arts and Math, which I believe is a testament to our highly-skilled, dedicated teachers in Marion County,” Hage said.
Harrison, like Mon County, pays more than Marion County as well.
Marion County Schools and the two universities are working together to provide what are called Clinical Teachers of Record. CTRs are university education students who are hired at a lower rate than a fully-certified teacher. The CTR must be certified in the area they seek to teach and go through the school district’s routine hiring process.
“These CTRs can come into the schools and do their student teaching and get paid for it at a lower rate than a traditional teacher, so it works as a win-win for all of us,” Hage said.
Hage said the district’s hope is that after the student completes their residency, the new teacher will decide to stay in Marion County and become invested in schools here.
JoDee Decker, field and clinical placement coordinator for West Virginia University, like Hage, calls the program a double-win. Decker is the point person for Marion County Schools’ central office staff who have worked over the summer to fill open positions.
“We make sure students are ready to do this and they feel confident in the role they will be doing,” Decker said. “They get great experience working with other teachers, administrators and students.”
While Decker did not have any data on how many students stay in a district in which they were hired as a CTR, Decker said many stay in the district in which they were first placed.
“Most of the time they typically get hired by the district,” Decker said.
The district is also filling some vacant counselor and Special Education positions with an assist from WVU.
“These partnerships are vital,” Hage said.
However, until the open positions are approved by the school board, the district will call on retired teachers to fill in any gaps.
“We do not run our schools without retirees. They are certified, they are trained and experienced and still have the passion kids need to be engaged,” Hage said.
And then, there is the levy, which helps fill in funding gaps from the state funding formula.
“We are blessed that our levy supports bonuses for our staff twice a year to help us compete with neighboring counties,” Hage said.
In terms of getting kids to and from schools on Monday, Chad Norman, Marion County Schools administrative assistant for technology, who also oversees transportation, said the buses are ready to roll.
Drivers went through training last week along with hiring some new drivers, he said. He also said drivers have their assignments and are awaiting Monday morning.
