FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools returned to a hint of normalcy Tuesday as students attended their first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year.
Schools around the country fought through 18 months of uncertainty, remote learning, mandates and cancelations after COVID-19 crippled public schools and sent fear through communities.
Now, schools are back to five days of in-person instruction a week and students and faculty alike are excited to return.
“Everybody from the cooks to the teachers to the custodians is happy to have everybody back,” Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage said. “It was a good first day.”
The community was relieved to have a somewhat normal summer. Mandates lifted and businesses reopened, but the COVID-19 Delta variant began to loom over the country toward the end of July. Rising case numbers and death tolls remind everyone of the importance of awareness and flexibility when it comes to something as ever-changing as a pandemic.
Last week, heeding guidance from the Marion County Health Department, the school board changed its recommendation of masks indoors to a mandate until Aug 25. That temporary mandate became an indefinite one over the weekend as Hage announced masks would be required for the rest of the fall semester.
Despite community members voicing hesitancy surrounding the effectiveness of masks online and at school board meetings, the board is firm. A common concern is the willingness of students to wear masks, but according to several school principals and Hage, who visited several schools Tuesday, students were following the guidelines and only a few issues cropped up.
“A mask is nothing more than an extra layer of protection so we can ensure that we’re able to keep our kids in school,” North Marion High Principal Kristin DeVaul said. “For us, our students didn’t have any resistance against the masks.”
Hage visited several schools including Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont high schools. At both locations she saw the same thing, excitement to be back and compliance with the guidelines, as did the principals.
“It really was a fantastic first day,” EFHAS Principal Mary Westfall said. “Aside from a reminder here and there the students did great with the masks and were respectful of the guidelines.”
Fairmont Senior High Principal Jim Green said aside from the usual first-day chaos, it was a good day to be back.
“It was busy and hectic but also rewarding and I’m glad we’ve got kids back on campus,” he said. “[The masks were] no problem at all.”
The school board staff have been diligently posting to the county schools’ Facebook page about how the schools and the community can, “get back in the game.” Tuesday, the page was filled with photos from schools around the county.
“We are very pleased with the compliance with that mask mandate,” Hage said. “I think everyone wants to have that five days of face-to-face instruction and ... allow those students to have that form of normalcy.”
While the majority of individuals are clear and doing fine, the fear of an outbreak still looms. The school system has a rigorous protocol regarding quarantines and already, several students and faculty had to miss the first day of classes due to exposure to confirmed cases.
Currently there are eight staff and three students who are infected with COVID-19 according to the board of education’s COVID reporting. Several sports groups have been quarantined due to exposure, including the East Fairmont Middle School cheerleaders, and students involved in Mannington’s community fifth and sixth grade girls basketball league.
“We’re going to have quarantines from time to time,” Hage said. “We’re prepared for that and we’re doing everything we possibly can to avoid that and defend ourselves against [COVID].”
Information regarding infections is available on the school board website.
Overall, enrollment is down. At the end of last year, Marion County total number of students was at 7,600. This year, enrollment is just over 200 fewer at 7,378 students.
Home schooling numbers have dropped coming into this school year. In the 2020-21 year, around 830 families were home schooling, that has dropped to around 661, according the school district.
Looking forward to the rest of the semester, district officials are hopeful about what’s to come.
“I’m feeling good, looking forward. I hope students continue to follow COVID protocols outside of school as well,” Green said. “Last year, we didn’t have any spread within our school and I hope that continues.”
“I anticipate us to have one of the best years ever,” DeVaul said. “We have a student body and staff who is absolutely ecstatic to be back in school full time and we’re not going to take for granted the opportunities we’ve been given this year.”
