FAIRMONT — To cut down expenses, Marion County School officials look to cease operations at the Fifth Ward School building at 601 Locust Ave. and sell the property.
The school, built in 1905, has been in constant operation of some sort since it was constructed. Known locally as “White School,” the facility has most recently gone by the moniker of Marion County Adult & Community Education Center.
The center has greatly decreased operations compared to previous years, but the building has been used for several adult and community courses. Currently the building houses the high school equivalency training, an electrician course and the nonprofit Literacy Volunteers of Marion County.
Each occupant will have to find a new home by the summer.
The school district is attempting to shed extra properties and make better use of its existing space in hopes of saving expenses on upkeep and maintenance.
In preparation for the building’s closure, the two pre-K classes that were housed at the center have been relocated.
School Superintendent Donna Heston has focused on cleaning up and maintaining the properties the district has. In the last year and a half she’s piloted the school system, her staff have worked to remove aging temporary classrooms from properties and phase out satellite buildings.
This has mostly been accomplished with additions such as East Dale Elementary School or with a creative rearranging of the space already available in the district.
“We’re always looking at opportunities for savings and providing what’s in the best interest of the services we offer. This will not result in any loss of service to our students or our adult learners,” Heston said. “We have slowly started moving staff that had office space [in the center] to other areas within our other school structures.”
The Fifth Ward School building is one of the oldest facilities owned by the school district. The only buildings that predate it are Mannington Middle School and Barnes Alternative Learning Center.
These old facilities require near constant maintenance and upkeep to keep them on-par with the newer buildings in the county. The usefulness of the Fifth Ward School was outweighing the cost to keep it clean and keep it up to date.
L.D. Skarzinski, the county’s administrative assistant over facilities, said the building itself is solid but the county has moved away from using the facility to its full extent.
“When you get into old buildings you can get into a lot of problems and we want to stay as current as we can,” Skarzinski said. “We want to also utilize the existing facilities we have better and that’s also key to all this.”
This district doesn’t have a buyer lined up, but Skarzinski and Heston said there have been several developers and other parties interested in purchasing the property.
The specifics of the sale or the value of the building have not been released, but the district is solid on its plan to shutter the property by June.
That creates a problem for the sole tenant of the building not affiliated with the school system — Literacy Volunteers of Marion County.
Susan May, director of the Volunteers, said she and her staff are grateful to the school board for its continued support of their program. The county allows the volunteers to occupy a classroom and offices on the second floor without charging rent.
Both Heston and Skarzinski are firm in their commitment to assist the nonprofit in relocating to new space within the district.
“[Literacy Volunteers] do a lot of vital services for us from high school equivalency test prep to becoming heavily involved with our Healthy Grandfamilies programs,” Heston said. “They’ve been vital to us... it’s very important to us to find a home for them in Marion County Schools and help them out because they help us out.”
But May fears the program may fall by the wayside as the district rehouses its own programs first.
The Literacy Volunteers serve many adult learners who walk to classes and tutoring and thrive being close to downtown and near bus stops. A location far away or in an inconvenient locale could hurt the numbers of individuals serviced.
Currently the literacy volunteers serve around 25 individuals per month, ranging from adults to elementary students.
While May believes the district will help, she fears it may be too little too late. The June closure date is fast approaching and the summer is the busiest time for the Volunteers’ tutoring services. If May is forced to close for the summer, it could hurt both their numbers and the students who rely on their services.
“I know [the school district] has our best interest at heart, but we can’t just sit and wait until June 1 and hope they let us know,” May said. “We are currently, actively searching on our own.”
The Volunteers are looking for a space where rent is nominal and are hoping for a member of the community to recognize the good they do and help them solve their problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.