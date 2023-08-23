FAIRMONT — Marion County’s schools are starting the year on a high note. At the board of education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Donna Heston revealed that the school district ranks No. 10 in all of West Virginia, out of 55 counties total.
However, that all takes place under the shadow of enrollment, which dropped by roughly under 200 students this year.
“Enrollment as of today, we had 7,247 students,” Heston said during the meeting. “Remember, this is the first day of school, sometimes you do have a little lag there. Last October, our enrollment was 7424. So that is minus 177 students at this point. We are hopeful because it’s the first day of school. We do have some lag, which is often anticipated this time of year.”
According to previous reporting, the state funds each student between $4.700 and $4,800 for their education. A loss of 177 students represents a loss of between $831,000 and $849,000.
This year also saw 706 students being homeschooled, the largest number the county has ever had, which is of particular concern to Heston. There are also 146 Hope Scholarship students, which allow parents to use state funds that would ordinarily go to the public school system and apply it toward tuition at a private school or for homeschool instruction materials. Currently, the scholarship is only available for parents taking their students out of the public education system or for parents who opt out of sending their kids to public school in the first place.
“I didn’t realize that the Hope Scholarship, that the money doesn’t go to the parents, it goes directly to the school that they’re involved in,” Board Member James Saunders said.
He questioned what happens when a student wants to return to the school system after leaving a private school or homeschool program. “What happens when they pull their kid out? Do they send the money to us or is it set in limbo? They don’t do it do they? So we lose it, totally.”
During the meeting, Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine brought up a point of contention regarding one of the contract items on the board’s agenda. The dispute had to do with the hiring of a school resource officer at Fairmont Senior High, which is within the city limits.
“Knowing that there’s an undermining of our service by the sheriff’s department, who does have jurisdiction, I’m not disputing that, but there’s jurisdictional boundaries and a history of service that we’ve had to the city and to the board of education that I think is getting overlooked,” Shine said. “It makes us really feel marginalized that Fairmont Senior High School was included in this year’s MOU with the sheriff’s department and not us.”
The issue appeared to revolve around services that the school district sought from the sheriff’s department for school resource officers. The Memorandum of Understanding that Chief Shine took issue with was a renewal of one that was in effect last year and provided East Fairmont High School and North Marion High School with resource officers from the sheriff’s department. However, the renewal also added Fairmont Senior High School into the MOU, the sticking point Chief Shine was concerned with.
Currently, the City of Fairmont provides officers to West Fairmont Middle School, East Park Elementary and East Fairmont Middle School.
Last year, Chief Shine said he was in discussion with Heston and Sheriff Jimmy Riffle over the school resource officers. At the time, he said Heston wanted to house an officer from the sheriff’s office within city limits, which Shine was adamantly against. Shine’s concerns circle around jurisdictional boundaries, residential issues, parking issues, busing issues and several others that he said weren’t discussed yet.
Shine was especially put out because of the devotion he gives to school safety.
Fourteen of his officers are certified to give active shooter instruction, and he’s made sure that schools in the county have been trained at least three times in the matter. Shine said he offered the use of an officer previously when the sheriff’s department faced an officer shortage last year. This year, Shine is dealing with his own shortage which is curtailing what he can offer, but he is still adamant about being the one to provide services to the schools within Fairmont.
“I really want to push the service that we’ve done to the BOE and to the community,” he said. “I want to continue to push that I think that the best way to do that is to leave us in Fairmont Senior, even if they’re not able to do it. We’re going to pick up the slack, even if the agreement is agreed to. But it would be a slap in the face knowing that we’re just placeholders.”
The next meeting is on Sep. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.