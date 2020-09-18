FAIRMONT — Just over a week into the 2020 school year, a top local health official says he still has faith in the teaching models Marion County Schools is using for students and teachers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said he is in constant contact with the administration of Marion County Schools after having worked with School Superintendent Randy Farley to formulate a plan for the 2020-21 school year.
“I don’t doubt the plan they settled on in terms of doing the blended instruction and having the masks as well as additional face coverings,” White said. “There’s no doubt those things have worked and continue to work. So we just can’t get complacent and let our guard down, but I think we’re on the right track in terms of our school system.”
According to Farley, the West Virginia Department of Education has just this week supplied Marion County with a template that the school system can use to make announcements regarding COVID-19 data. It’s a set of documents school districts can use to inform parents, the community and the media in the event someone tests positive for COVID-19 at a district school.
“I’m working on that today, actually, about where we would make the postings or announcements for those kinds of things because we had questions as to how much information and what we’re allowed to release following HIPAA rules and all that,” Farley said. “Now that we have received template this week, we are going to use that template to make whatever public announcements we are permitted to make.”
Farley said the school system asked an individual this week within the district to get tested for COVID-19, but the Health Department has not reported a positive or negative case relating to the school system to date.
“The person said they believed they had [COVID-19] symptoms and they were told to go get tested and not report [for work],” Farley said.
He said White would notify the school district if any type of action needs to be taken in a school once that individual’s test results are returned.
“We just report everything we know that is suspected, and when they let us know it is confirmed, then we would report it,” Farley said. “They tell them to come in and get a test or go to their health provider, then if it comes back positive, they let us know what we need to do.”
White said that while some people predicted a grim outcome to the opening of schools this semester, there has so far not been an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Marion County.
“We have not had an explosion of cases maybe some thought we would,” White said. “We have gotten a couple of cases that did not trace back to school or other activities.”
Aside from the COVID situation, Farley said the semester has been going well so far, with only a few issues being brought up from teachers and some students. Some issues are normal to the average year as well, he said, and the school administration is tackling them as they come up.
“We have had very little issues that have been brought to my attention,” Farley said. “Some of the little glitches that have come up, they’re not things that would we would consider a huge problem.”
