FAIRMONT — Marion County students will continue on their selected model of learning this semester, but when the county is designated as orange or red on the state’s COVID-19 map, all students will be moved to the model of remote learning.
The Board of Education decided at Tuesday’s meeting, after a work session, to have kids on the blended learning model attend school unless the county is at least in the orange, despite a decision made by the State Board of Education to have students in grades Pre-K through 8 attend school in person regardless of the county’s color on the state COVID map.
“The difference is in the Jan. 4 one, you still went blended and went ahead green, gold, yellow, orange,” said Mary Jo Thomas, president of the board of education. “They said today, with red or orange you go to remote.”
Students in blended learning will continue attending school in-person with their cohort, while students of the distance learning model will continue on distance.
School Superintendent Randy Farley said he would be willing to stick to the state’s plan, but reserve the ability to make the call to put students back on the blended model if the county enters the red zone on the state map.
“My recommendation is to follow the state’s recommendations,” Farley said. “Because I believe the leverage for using tools with the health department and contact tracing and then closure where we can, and the support of the health department... as long as we are staying in the blended model.”
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said he would not like to see schools return to in-person learning on a more frequent or more mass scale, because having more people enclosed in classrooms would increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
“I cannot in good faith recommend anything that is going to increase the risk of COVID transmission,” White said. “When we increase risk, we increase cases. When we increase cases, we increase death. And public health is about risk reduction.”
School Board Member James Saunders said he wants more school employees who want the vaccine to get it prior to having them to return to more frequent in-person instruction. Marion County Head Nurse Mandy Boylen said in the work session the county has administered the first dose of the vaccination 520 school employees.
He also expressed disdain for the state’s change to its COVID map, saying the orange designation is just a way of diverting the issue.
“I do believe that I would love to see as many people as possible get that second vaccine shot,” Saunders said. “I’m not in favor at all of the state’s map, and we say being in red, I think red and orange are the two we should be alarmed at, because all they did was take the red and call it orange.”
School Board Member Donna Costello said she disagreed with the state’s reconfiguration of the map rules, because it still puts people in danger when cases are rising.
“I am all about the blended return,” Costello said. “I am not all about this whole red-orange thing. If it’s red, we’re all red. If it’s orange, we’re all orange.”
Board Member Richard Pellegrin also disproved of the map, and said the last thing the board should do is get rid of having different cohorts on the blended model, or split up decision making between high schools and lower grade levels.
“I am not in favor of getting rid of our cohorts as far as the blended learning goes,” Pellegrin said. “I am also not happy with the state manipulating our map to make it less urgent than what it really is. I also don’t agree with our high schools and our elementary having different guidelines as far as closures.”
Thomas said she does not know if the county will see repercussions from the state Board of Education regarding the decision to ignore its recommendation. However, she said as elected officials, she believes the Marion County board is within its power to make decisions that best serve its children.
“We’re elected locally and trying to do what is best locally, while still seeing the big picture,” Thomas said. “We want safety across the board if we can.”
