FAIRMONT — The Special Education Department of Marion County Schools will conduct hearing, speech and language and vision screening during the 2021-22 school year. Students enrolled in Marion County Universal pre-K and students enrolled in kindergarten will participate if previous screening results are not on file with the school. Referrals from teachers and parents, students entering West Virginia schools for the first time, and children failing previous screening will also be screened. The purpose of the screening is identify any possible hearing, speech and language, and or vision issues that could adversely affect a child's ability to learn in the classroom.
After each screening, school officials will provide parents their child's test results as quickly as possible. If further assessment is needed, school officials will recommend more in-depth testing within 30 days of the initial testing.
District officials test a child's hearing using pure tone testing — assessment of auditory acuity —and impedance testing, assessment of middle ear function. Pure tone testing involves having the child listen to three frequencies in each ear and respond by raising his or her hand when they hear the sound. Impedance tests require no response from the child because all measurements of middle ear function are conducted by instruments.
In speech and language screening, students are asked to name pictures, follow directions and answer questions from the screener.
Vision screening involves testing for far and near point acuity, muscle balance and color blindness. The Keystone and Lea screening methods are used and both take only five minutes.
Parents who object to their child being screened for hearing, speech/language, or vision problems during the 2021-2022 school year should notify, in writing, Gia Deasy, administrative assistant for Special Services, Marion County Schools, 1516 Mary Lou Retton Dr., Fairmont, WV 26554, within 10 days of the publication.
