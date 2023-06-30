FAIRMONT —A vigorous application process turned into a large payout on June 28 for the Marion County Senior Center.
The Fairmont organization was awarded $18,431 after applying for the AARP Community Challenge Grant, which aims to provide local senior citizen centers with the funds to construct improvements for those over the age of 50 in their neighborhoods.
Grants were awarded based on the impact of the proposed project, the ability to plan and execute the project within budget and the creativity of the project.
The funds will be used to install outdoor exercise equipment in two areas near the Joel McCann Memorial Trail in Mannington. Four pieces will be installed in central Mannington, while eight others will be installed near the Mannington Senior Center.
The equipment being placed at the Senior Center includes a double ski walker, a chest press, an exercise bike, a lateral pulldown, a leg press, a self-weighted rowing machine, a two-sided rotator, and a Tai Chi spinner.
Meanwhile, the equipment being installed in town includes dual exercise bars, a pommel horse, a sit-up board and a waist stretcher.
“It is proven that active adults live longer, healthier lives,” Marion County Senior Citizens Inc. Executive Director Debbie Harvey said.
Harvey said she chose to split the equipment between two places was to help those who cannot travel very far still have somewhere to go and exercise.
“So many seniors do not have the ability to use exercise equipment. I think getting out in the fresh air and being able to exercise is a big plus as well,” Harvey said.
Mannington Mayor Lora Michael is also looking forward to the project getting underway.
“Any time we can partner with another organization within our community, we love to do that,” Michael said.
“This is going to benefit a wide variety of folks. Physical activity right now, I think, is something that we all need a little of, and I think it is a great addition for us.”
AARP has been providing grants to nonprofits around the United States and its territories for seven years now, with this year’s total amount being $3.6 million, which will go towards 310 quick action projects.
Since its beginning in 2017, the grants have helped produce several demonstrations and building projects, including benches, bike lanes, sidewalk repairs, home maintenance, murals and art pieces and more.
AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond posted on the AARP website how proud she was of the grant project.
“These grants continue to lead to long-term, positive changes in communities across the country. This year, we are proud to support the largest number of projects in the program’s seven-year history, which will improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes so everyone can thrive as they age,” LeaMond posted.
In addition to the Marion County Senior Center, AARP also awarded grants to other locations in West Virginia, including Charleston, Wheeling, Davis and Oak Hill, with each location creating different projects such as community gardens, hiking guides and park development.
The exercise equipment is set to be delivered in early September, and should be installed before the end of November, Harvey said.
Harvey said “the hardworking people of Mannington” are to thank for Marion County’s application being selected, highlighting their efforts to improve the area.
“(The application) really stood out because of the Mannington area and their volunteerism,” she said.
“They (volunteers) even built a football field at North Marion, so the community has always been really great at volunteering and helping to better the community.”
More information on the Marion County Senior Center can be found at marionseniors.org.
