FAIRMONT — Beginning Feb. 1., the Marion County Health Department will begin receiving 260 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a week from the state.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, urged people to continue being patient with the department as it works through its list of residents who have already registered for the vaccination. White said health department staff will then move to other groups of residents who are priority to give the vaccine.
“Beginning the week of Feb. 1, we are slated to get 260 doses a week,” White said. “We are working to set those clinics up at the armory all next month. I am being told we are to work our list for the first two clinics, then the state from that point forward will be able to send us who we are to vaccinate moving forward.”
The Marion County Health Department established a COVID call and vaccination center at the Middletown Commons on Jan. 19 to serve as a centralized location that would register vaccine candidates, provide COVID testing and serve as a vaccine clinic when supplies came in. White said the state’s new registration system is similar to the Marion County one, and it will provide more comprehensive information about vaccination locations and times.
“It appears to be a good system, and it mirrors a system that we deployed here,” White said. “I think the value is it gives everybody in our state one location to have their questions answered and one location to register. So that should relieve some of the confusion around vaccination.”
Monongalia County Health Department collaborated with Mon Health System and WVU Medicine to set up a COVID center in the former Sears store in the Morgantown Mall this week. At the same time, United Hospital Center in Bridgeport is collaborating with several health departments to set up a similar vaccine mega-site in the former Elder-Beerman store in the Meadowbrook Mall in February. These sites are planned to administer vaccines to high volumes of people, and White said if someone in Marion County has the chance to get a dose at either site, they should take it.
All this collaboration is only a good thing for both health departments and the general public, White said. His department had been overwhelmed with phone calls with questions about the vaccine when it first came out, and the addition of a state run system will reduce some of the pressure from the staff at the Marion County Health Department even more.
“For us, it’s a tremendous help because we have to refer all calls to that number as well as the registration,” White said. “Once the message gets out that this is how you register for a vaccine, the better our staff can go ahead and continue administering the vaccines as we get them, and decrease the amount of time we spend on the phones answering calls.
The state’s system, developed by Everbridge, cost $760,000, according to Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources cabinet secretary for the state of West Virginia.
In last Thursday’s state COVID briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said he hopes the Everbridge expense will only be a one-year deal.
Once they get it up and running, get the bugs worked out, I think it’s a good thing. It’ll be a one-stop-shop for information as well as vaccination clinics.”
The number for the state’s COVID line is 833-734-0965, and its website is vaccinate.wv.gov.
