FAIRMONT — As the only patrolling natural resources police officer with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Randall Kocsis sees a lot of illegally dumped garbage during the work day.
He said even when he does clean up a bit, the next day sees a new batch of garbage on the side of roads in the county.
“One of the things that I noticed within being on the job a couple months is the significant amount of environmental law issues we experience in Marion County,” Kocsis said. “Illegal dumping, individuals not having garbage service, illegal burning of garbage, man-made materials and then the typical pitching of trash from motor vehicles — it’s constant.”
In order to combat this problem, Kocsis approached the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Marion County Commission to try to find a joint solution.
“There is too much of it for the Division of Natural Resources to handle solely by themselves,” Kocsis said. “Myself and my supervisors reached out to Mr. [Kris] Cinalli and Sheriff [Jimmy] Riffle to see if there is a possible other way of doing things.”
At Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting, Kocsis and Riffle unveiled a plan they devised to clean up the county. Riffle has allocated deputies from his department to work with the DNR, specifically to pick up trash and keep watch out for people who commit litter violations.
“We have been in discussions for several months about how to help with the litter problem here in Marion County,” Riffle said. “My office will give them three deputies to work 10 hours a week each throughout the rest of the fiscal year, hopefully, and give them an additional 30 hours-worth of manpower to help with some of the illegal dump sites and litter problems we’re having.”
Riffle said this collaboration should help cut down on the problem, because of the authority members of his department have in enforcement.
“We would love to be able to stamp out all of it,” Riffle said. “But we hope to make a serious dent in it and start cleaning Marion County up a little bit and give the Solid Waste Authority and Natural Resources a little bit of a hand.”
Last year, the County Commission allocated thousands of dollars to the “Keep Marion County Clean” campaign, which promoted the concept of not littering throughout the area. County Commissioner Ernie VanGilder said this new initiative will aid in that campaign, again, because of the enforcement abilities of the Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s approximately $48,000,” VanGilder said. “If we catch you or if you illegally dump, it puts a little teeth in our program. We can actually go out and cite you, force you to clean it up.”
County Commissioner Randy Elliott told Kocsis that the commissioners have been advocates against litter, and also said he believes this collaboration will be beneficial.
“We have been great advocates for the anti-litter campaign,” Elliott said. “This only compliments what we have been trying to get done.”
Elliott also said much of the discarded trash is likely dumped by the same few people in the county. For this reason, he said having sheriff’s officers involved in enforcement will also be helpful.
“To have a uniformed police officer there with you, I think it’s going to get some results of what you’re trying to accomplish,” Elliott said. “The same people do it over and over again that need to be caught and need to have some consequences for what they’re doing.”
Kocsis thanked the commission members for their support of the initiative, and repeated a slogan he likes to keep in mind in his own fight against litter.
“As I jokingly, but seriously say, ‘Clean up Marion County one piece of litter and dump at a time,’” Kocsis said.
The sheriff’s and DNR plan was announced two weeks after the so-called White Paper Bandit — named so for their littering of the streets of mainly White Hall with discarded paper among other rubbish, for more than two years — pled guilty in Magistrate Court.
Thomas Tucker, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to one count of open dumping, two counts of littering from a motor vehicle, three counts of littering less than 100 pounds. He was sentenced to one year’s probation with a total of 500 hours of community service.
