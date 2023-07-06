FAIRMONT — The Marion County Commission approved a $75,000 request from the sheriff’s department at Wednesday’s meeting.
The money will go to finishing some remaining work on an ongoing project between the sheriff and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“Homeland Security and the sheriff need a training facility, it’s something we’ve needed for a long time,” Commission President Ernie VanGilder said. “It was common sense.”
The training facility is part of a nearly finished utility building next to the 911 center. Currently, whenever the sheriff needs to train officers they use training space provided by the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The new utility building will provide classroom space that can also be converted to teach self defense courses by laying down mats and moving some tables.
Roughly 40 feet wide and 80 feet long, the space will be shared by both the sheriff and Homeland Security. The sheriff’s side will house the training room, while the other side will hold a car wash, small garage, vehicle maintenance area and keep materials for storage.
Sheriff Jim Riffle stood in person to make the request. The money Riffle requested from the county commission will go toward grading and paving the attached lot as well as a fence to go around it. The lot as it stands right now is unsatisfactory for the sheriff’s office to use.
“What we’re currently using is an impound lot for vehicles and any other large items that we would take as a result of an investigation, it’s in pretty sad repair,” Riffle said. “It’s gravel, there’s grass growing up, it’s not level and there’s pooling water.”
It, as well as some final tasks such as installing the car wash and finishing the electrical work, are all that remain. Riffle wants the work to finish before winter and the bad weather arrives.
The building as a whole has cost around $200,000, according to Riffle. More than half of the funds came from grants that Chris McIntire, director of the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, was able to find through various federal and state programs. The sheriff is looking forward to its completion sometime in October. Once completed, Riffle wants to also offer the training space to other departments, as well as give Fairmont State’s criminal justice program time in the facility as well.
Although the sheriff’s office will get the largest portion of the building, Homeland Security is also getting some perks. The agency will be able to use the extra storage space to keep important disaster relief supplies.
“It gives Homeland more space to be prepared for emergencies and disasters,” Dennis Knotts, deputy director of the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said. “In the past, during COVID, we were well stocked with supplies like masks, gloves and gowns. This will give us more room for those types of supplies.”
It’ll be easier for them to maintain county vehicles with their half of the building as well.
Also on the agenda was a request from the Sagebrush Round-up and West Virginia Country and Western Music Hall of Fame. The nonprofit had previously asked for more funding to be used for HVAC repair they need done. The commission approved the request for $10,000, with VanGilder recommending that the money be pulled from the hotel-motel tax that was designed for this type of request.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for July 19.
