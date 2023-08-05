FAIRMONT — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident on Lincoln Way on July 30, where Charles Echols III was shot and killed around midnight. Police described it as an altercation.
“The first indication I had that anything was wrong was I heard a siren,” one resident who declined to give their name, said. “And when I came out there were five ambulances, one parked in my driveway.”
The sheriff’s office declined to give further details at this time, citing an ongoing investigation. Several neighbors who were interviewed but declined to give their names said they heard no gunshots and saw nothing.
According to the resident who was able to provide some information, at least three different jurisdictions of police arrived at the scene. Neighbors came out and watched things unfold after the police arrived.
“I’ve never been that close to anything like that,” the resident said. “Seeing him lay there and everything and when the EMTs quit working on him was just heart wrenching to know that, OK, I guess they’re done.”
Echols was well liked by the residents in the neighborhood.
“When he first moved here, he came over and he introduced himself,” Becky Carvillano, one of the residents, said. “He seemed very, very nice and told me if I ever needed anything, don’t hesitate to ask. They were just very good neighbors.”
According to a GoFundMe begun to cover funeral costs, Echols is cited as a great father, grandfather, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. He coached and refereed games across the area, and according to the resident, was well regarded as a referee.
There are a few things that don’t add up to the resident. They questioned how an intruder was able to break into a second story window.
“Nobody else was there except for the two people that were there and him,” they said. “So I don’t think we’ll ever get the real whole story.”
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.
