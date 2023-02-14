FAIRMONT — South Ridge Church rolled out the red carpet Saturday night for members of the special needs community for the annual Night to Shine event, which was held in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Night to Shine is a prom-like event for participants with special needs held worldwide on Valentine’s Day weekend. The event was started in 2014 by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
The event has been held at South Ridge Church for four years, but since 2020, it has been hosted online. South Ridge Night to Shine Coordinator Jennifer Wilson said she was glad to have the event back in person, as many community members expressed the importance of the event.
“It’s very, very rewarding. We get a lot of feedback from family members. One family member just told me that their sister actually looks more forward to this event than Christmas. She was so disappointed that we weren’t able to have the event for the past two years that she said she wasn’t going to miss this for anything this year. Stories like that just warm your heart and that’s why we do it — it’s because of the guests and caregivers,” Wilson said.
Throughout the night, guests are served a catered dinner, given limousine rides, dance, sing karaoke, have professional pictures taken and walk the red carpet. They can also have their hair and nails done or shoes shined or play with service animals. Wilson said event planning begins in September and more than 400 volunteers make everything come together.
“It’s a huge undertaking. We spend a whole week basically making our church an event facility. We have so many vendors and organizations that help partner with us to make this happen and we could not do it without them,” Wilson said.
Special needs guests at the event are partnered with a buddy, who they are able to spend time with. Many participants and buddies said the best part of the event is spending time with friends.
Buddies Emily Wilmoth and Felicia Cavallier said they enjoyed the fun atmosphere and were looking forward to a night spending time with friends. Cavallier had attended the event before and was happy to be back.
“It’s really cool to be able to hangout with friends and just have a party,” Wilmoth said.
Buddy Nathaniel Scott and participant Christian Coleburn were looking forward to riding in a limousine, singing karaoke and dancing. Coleburn had attended Night to Shine before and said he was happy to be back with friends.
Scott is a special needs teacher and said he was asked to volunteer as a buddy and that he was glad to participate.
“It’s good to see people out here to volunteer, but it’s also nice to have a night just for our buddies,” Scott said.
Wilson said she has been involved with the event since it was started at South Ridge Church in 2018 and enjoys seeing members of an underserved population have fun.
“The special needs community is an underserved community. So, we wanted to do something special for them because a lot of times proms and things are just not a good fit for them. So, this is all about them. We have everything designed for them in mind,” Wilson said.
Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs. Over the past two years, Night to Shine innovated and endured through the pandemic with the first-ever virtual Night to Shine, celebrating thousands of honored guests through unique adaptations including a complete virtual video experience and socially distanced Shine Thru drive-thru events.
