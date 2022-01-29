FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High School welcomed a different sort of bee this week.
The annual Marion County Spelling Bee returned Thursday night to the East Fairmont High auditorium. Around 80 middle schoolers from around the county came together to flex their skills for parents, faculty and staff, but more importantly, the bee’s three judges.
Emma Casto, a seventh grader from East Fairmont Middle School, was crowned this year’s champion
The first round was passed by the majority of the competitors with tricky, yet simple words such as hull, playlist, knife and Juneteenth. At the end of the round, about a third of the students left the stage, leaving the remaining 44 to move on to round 2.
The second round really culled out the strongest spellers, as the words sharply jumped in difficulty. Words such as zirconium, dyspeptic, vivacious, and repository forced the spellers to dig deep into their dictionaries to advance.
Only 18 students moved on, correctly spelling some words that drew applause from the audience. Especially the word smellfungus, defined as, “a captious critic or faultfinder,” which was spelled by Ryder Bland who would eventually win second place.
“I’m learning all kinds of new words today,” said Karen Beckman, the pronouncer for the Bee Thursday evening, getting a laugh from the crowd.
The third round narrowed the pool down to the final 6 students who then duked it out for the coveted first, second and third place, as well as an alternate for the regional competition.
In year’s past, five students would be sent to the regional competition, but due to COVID-19, only the top three spellers will advance this year.
Only two made it out of the top six, Ryder Bland, an eighth grader from Fairview Middle School, and Emma Casto.
Ryder made it into the final round by correctly spelling ibuprofen, a synthetic compound used widely as an analgesic and anti-inflammatory drug. Emma progressed by correctly spelling Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia in Canada.
The top two battled back and forth for several rounds as the words grew in difficulty. Either of the two had to correctly spell each word given. If they correctly spelled a word and their opponent didn’t, they’d have to correctly spell one more word to be crowned champion.
Knock-out words such as episcopal, minotaur, and trepanation were missed. Finally, Emma correctly spelled billabong giving her an opening to be crowned champion. Her final word was fontina, which she spelled without even asking for the definition.
Throughout the bee, students could ask for the announcer to read the definition of the word or to use it in a sentence, if needed.
Third place was decided after several rounds of rotations between the remaining four who did not move to the final round between the top two.
Flavia Paul, a fifth grader from Fairmont Catholic, was awarded third place after spelling filbert correctly.
Emma was surprised she won the entire Bee, but her surprise wasn’t due to lack of practice.
“I made a Quizlet, and I was expecting to practice spelling of the Quizlet but that didn’t really work at all,” Emma said. “So, I just read over my notes every couple of days.
“Some of the words caught me totally off guard. You read them, and they look totally different than they sound. Those scared me a lot.”
Emma said she was just happy to be in the top three, winning was just an added bonus.
“I wasn’t worried in the last round. I was just glad to be in the top three,” Emma said. “I really didn’t care if I got second [place].”
Emma’s mother, Christie Casto, was as proud as could be of her daughter’s win, especially because she wasn’t expecting her to win it all.
“I’m so very proud of her and super excited,” Casto said.
“This win really came as a surprise,” she continued with a laugh. “My older daughter did spelling bees, so we’ve been through this before, but [Emma] is the first winner in the family!”
Presenting the awards, Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage said she was excited to see the county’s spelling bee tradition continue after last year’s cancelation.
“It was just such a good energy and a triumphant spirit tonight,” Hage said. “These students had some really tough words, but they remained focused and composed. It was interesting to watch from the audience and I can’t imagine what was going through their heads.”
The top three spellers will attend the regional Spelling Bee at University High School in Morgantown on March 19, where spellers from all around the region will compete for the title.
