FAIRMONT — After nearly a month of clogged phone lines, the Marion County Health Department has established a call center where residents can sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The department, through collaboration with the Marion County Commission, on Tuesday opened what could be the first one-stop COVID-19 center in the state. The call center at Middletown Commons will also offer COVID-19 testing and will also be where residents will go to receive the vaccination.
“Establishing a call center is great because people call, ‘When can I get the vaccine,’ and those are answers we just don’t have,” said Lloyd White, health department administrator. “Folks can register for the vaccine and they are told that if and when the vaccine is available, we will call you.”
White said the health department has been overwhelmed with calls since it first began receiving the vaccine in December.
“With wintertime coming, harsh weather, we simply cannot subject our staff to those kind of elements,” White said. “Our goal is to do a good job, get a good specimen in a controlled environment.”
The new facility and phone bank system includes a new registration system as well. Residents can call the COVID center to register for a vaccination, or they can register online. Once registered, the system will notify patients about their vaccination appointment. Priority is still centered on essential workers, those 65 and older and residents who have underlying health conditions.
“Having a call center set up so they can actually call somebody and help with the registration process is really good,” White said. “One number rolls over to four lines, so folks will be able to go on and register for the vaccine, and they are told if and when it is available, we will let you know.”
While state agencies are providing testing and vaccination sites in different counties periodically, White said he hopes the center will allow for the people of Marion County to stay close to home to get the vaccine, and not have to travel to Monongalia County or Harrison County for a vaccination event.
“The state has a plan now to do the vaccinations on a regional level,” White said. “We know that transportation is a barrier to health care, it always has been. So our goal is to be able to do the vaccinations right here in our county so that our folks won’t have to travel.”
White also said the Pfizer vaccine must be used shortly after it has been opened and prepared, so the registration system will help the Health Department use the doses that are leftover or unused in a timely manner.
“Let’s assume on Friday for a clinic, we have 10 people say that I can’t come, what’s an alternative date,” White said. “We will give them an alternative date. If you can’t get to us for the Pfizer vaccine it’s gone. Then I have to look, let me call five other people because once we open up a vial, I have got to use it.”
Kris Cinalli, Marion County administrator, said the county has employed the services of temporary workers from Manpower to man the phone lines at the call center.
“We’re looking to do this hopefully for six months to a year at the longest to get everything under control with vaccinations testing and registrations,” Cinalli said.
Chris McIntire, director of Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the Marion County 911 Center has also received many calls concerning COVID-19 information, so the COVID registration center helps his department as well.
“We’re happy to help the Health Department any way we can,” McIntire said. “We have to screen all the calls for 911 for COVID, and we are seeing a rise in those type of calls. We’re seeing a lot more calls throughout the county with people having issues.”
Marion County residents can visit the health department’s Facebook page, or go online at https://marionlhdwv.org/covid19vaccineregistration/ to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.