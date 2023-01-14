Gillo named to 2022 PennWest Dean's List
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Leann Gillo, of Fairmont, was one of 3,500 students named to Pennsylvania Western University Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40 and earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades, or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.
Gillo studied at PennWest's California Campus this semester.
Palmer named to 2022 Cedarville Dean's List
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Elisabeth Palmer, a Fairmont student majoring in primary education, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrolled high school students in more than 175 areas of study.
Multiple Marion County students named to President's and Dean's Lists at Marshall
HUNTINGTON — More than 950 Marshall students made the President's List and more than 2,000 made the Dean's List during Fall 2022.
Marshall established the President’s List during fall 2019 semester, reflecting students with a 4.0 grade point average for 12 hours or more. To make the traditional Dean's List, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
Trinity L. Rollins, of Fairmont, and Spencer C. Pyle, of Monongah, were named to the President's List.
Marion County students who made the Dean's List are Adriana B. Abruzzino, Victoria L. Bickerstaff, Mary A. Reiner and Paige E. Rinschler, all of Fairmont and Mackenzie D. Stanley, of Rivesville.
Mezzapelle named to 2022 St. Cloud State University Dean's List
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Calista Mezzapelle, of Fairmont, who is seeking a bachelor's degree in recreation and sports management at St. Cloud State University was one of more than 1,100 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
St. Cloud State University is Minnesota's second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students from our regional communities, area states, and 90 different nations.
Murphy named to Marietta College 2022 Dean's List
MARIETTA, Ohio — Timothy "Gunner" Murphy of Barrackville, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's High Honors List at Marietta College.
Murphy, who is majoring in management, is a graduate of North Marion High. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a Dean's High Honors List student.
Area students named to 2022 Davis & Elkins Dean's List
ELKINS — Two Marion County students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Davis & Elkins College.
Full-time students earn the distinction by maintaining a GPA of 3.6 to less than 4.0.
ROME, Ga. — Kathryn Mason, of Fairmont, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Berry College.
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest.
