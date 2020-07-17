FAIRMONT — John Foley has asthma, and knows that contracting a case of COVID-19 could be worse for him than it would be for people who don’t have such underlying health conditions.
Despite this risk, Foley, who is the librarian at Mannington Middle School, said he hopes to return to school in the fall, because some students may be better off in their school’s environment than in their homes.
“I’m going to do whatever I feel is best for my students,” Foley said. “I do love my job and I love my students; and I do think that some of them need to be in school. I think some of them are safer at school.”
Foley is also president of the Marion County American Federation of Teachers, and attended a meeting Tuesday with Marion County Schools leadership to discuss different possibilities for this year’s school calendar, since West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave Sept. 8 as a possible start date for the 2020-2021 school year.
Foley said the meeting went well, and he believes Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley, along with other central office staff, principals and teachers present at the meeting, were able to create scenarios where returning to school safely would be plausible.
“The group had the consensus, they think we can safely go back to school on a modified schedule,” Foley said. “On a modified schedule, which they’re still trying to figure out, but they think we can safely return in Marion County.”
Ross Higgins, president of the Marion County Education Association, teaches seventh grade social studies at Mannington Middle School, was also at the meeting, and agrees with Foley that the group was able to collaborate on potential return scenarios.
“I was pleased,” Higgins said. “Mr. Farley invited both MCEA and AFT to the meeting, and it was an open discussion. It was not central office saying ‘This is what is going to happen.’ I think the two groups representing teachers had a voice.”
Higgins also said he has concerns for the health of staff members upon a return to school, but he is for any scenario that allows for precautions and safeguards to be in place to help protect the school personnel. He, too, said it would be worth it for the students to be back in a school environment.
“I would like for us to try to have some sort of return for kids,” Higgins said. “I’m not at this time saying ‘Let’s continue with remote learning.’ Let’s at least try to return with safeguards in place.”
Although Sept. 8 is proposed return for students, Higgins said teachers are scheduled to go back the week of Aug. 24, to make necessary preparations for the semester. However, he said plans can change, as most have been for the past three months. And if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases in the near future, the calendar may have to be changed again for the safety of staff and students.
“If there would be a spike or something to that extent, then county leadership would need to determine where we need to go from there,” Higgins said.
Higgins also believes some students may have a difficult time being away from school for so long, whether it be because of the loss of school meals or because of the loss of sanctuary from other problems. This is one reason he believes returning to school may be in the best interest of students.
“If you think about school as a safe place where kids are fed, the social and emotional needs of kids, school does strive to meet those needs,” Higgins said. “We were engaged in remote learning from March until June, kids were really off the radar. Schools were supposed to make phone contacts or email, but there was that separation.”
Foley said he understands there are still concerns from teachers who have underlying health conditions, and from those who are getting older, about returning to school Sept. 8. However, he said many of them have thoughts similar to his own, in that they love teaching, and they want to give their students the best education they can, but be safe at the same time.
“There’s definitely a lot of concern about going back to school, and it’s just because of the safety,” Foley said. “We want to be in class. Every teacher I talk to wants to be in class, but they want to do it as long as there is a safe way to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.