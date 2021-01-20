MONONGAH — July 1 will mark Johnboy Palmer’s first two-year term as Mayor of Monongah.
He plans on running this year for a second term, and hopes to keep running as long as he is able to help bring positive change to his home town.
Palmer said he think it’s important to have a team with people who aren’t afraid to bring fresh, new ideas to the council, who want to get the community involved, and genuinely want to help make the best future for Monongah — all while being hardworking and getting things done.
“I encourage anyone who believes in the future of our town to get involved, either by running for office or joining any of our volunteer groups such as the Monongah Street Light Committee,” said Palmer.
Monongah has been Palmer’s family’s home for generations, with both his grandfather and mom having served as Mayor in the past.
He said it feels like a true honor to be elected and for so many people to put their trust in him.
“No matter what obstacle is thrown our way, I make sure to always put our residents and our town first. This year especially during COVID, I really enjoyed helping with some safe holiday events for July and the Christmas season. I think it really brought some positivity and town spirit during a difficult time,” said Palmer.
Anyone interested in filing as a candidate in the Town of Monongah for mayor, council or recorder, may do so now through Jan. 30. All candidates must fill out a Certificate of Announcement. Required paperwork is available in the Monongah Water Office foyer through the first door. Residents who wish to file their papers there can get them notarized by a town staff member. The Certificate of Announcement must be notarized. The filing fee is $20. The deadline to turn in required paperwork is midnight Jan. 30. Applications must be turned in to the water office or Patty McCombs, 900 Park Ave., Monongah. The town election will be held on June 8.
The Town of Rivesville is now accepting applications for their upcoming election, also to be held on June 8. The seats available will be mayor, recorder, and three council seats. To be eligible, candidates must be at least 18 years old, and reside within the town limits of Rivesville for six months or more. Interested residents can file their paperwork at town hall between now and Jan. 30. There is a $10 filing fee. All positions but two council seats are open. Noelle Kolb, who currently sits on the council, said the town is hoping to receive many applications.
Those wishing to run for election in White Hall must have their application notarized which can be done at the 118 Tygart Mall Loop in White Hall. Applications should include a $5 filing fee. Applicants must be a resident of White Hall. For more information call 304-367-1687. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 30.
