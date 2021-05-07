FAIRMONT — Residents listening in on the police scanner this week may have believed there was a mass tragedy taking place, but in reality, it was the sound of Fairmont State University holding active shooter training.
“Basically what we we’re doing was within our department,” said Matt Swain, chief of police at Fairmont State University. “Summertime is a better opportunity for our officers to train when there’s not as many people on campus.”
Calls for “shots fired” and “person down” came over the police scanner Wednesday followed by requests for back up.
“With things going on across the country, this training is always something we want to work with,” Swain said.
Most anyone who’s been a student has experienced some sort of drill, be it a fire drill or an active shooter drill.
“I think all the different drills are important,” said Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools. “I think what’s really important about them is the education that goes along with them.”
In the school system, these drills are done to teach students and prepare them for what to do in the event such a tragic event were to happen locally.
However, it’s not just students who need training. The officials who have to respond to these high-stress situations usually require extra training to teach them how to respond correctly and safely to a potentially deadly scenario.
“Our concept is that the first time that [an officer] has to deal with a lethal situation should not be a real one,” said Paul Koerner, co-owner and senior instructor at Omega Tactical Concepts, a Charleston company that provides active shooter training for various agencies in West Virginia.
Koerner and his co-owner Bob Mefford spend their time training officers or other public personnel on what to do in these lethal situations.
Koerner and Mefford recently visited the White Hall Police Department where they led an active shooter training for White Hall Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksburg Police, Bridgeport Police and Granville Police.
“Every scenario has pinpointed lessons that we want the participants to learn,” Koerner said. “We concentrate on those issues and as the day goes on they will have dealt with a bunch of issues and then we throw them into a huge scenario where all of them are responding using the tactics they’ve learned.”
Omega Tactical Concepts provides training ranging from low-threat encounters all the way up to active shooter situations. Every level of force is important for officers to work with, so they know when force is appropriate.
“The more training we do, the better off we’ll be,” Swain said. “The more scenarios we run will put us in the mindset or how to deal with it when it becomes a real situation.”
“The importance of our training, in a nutshell, is that we put law enforcement in those situations,” Koerner said. “We get them experience and confidence in being able to handle a situation by teaching them concepts that work.”
