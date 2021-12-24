FAIRMONT — With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s easy to forget the people whose sacrifice got us here.
Anyone who’s visited the Clerk of Court in Marion County this month has likely noticed the three Christmas trees strung with faces and names set up in the main hall of the Marion County Courthouse.
“This probably never would’ve happened, we would’ve never had these Christmas trees displayed if I hadn’t happened to see a picture online of this beautiful tree in the Governor’s mansion pinned with pictures of veterans,” Kip Price said. “I thought, ‘Wow, what a good idea.’”
Price is a local historian and close friends with many officials within the city and county. He first partnered up with Judy Wilson, a local graphic designer, to create some trees celebrating Marion County Veterans in 2015.
Wilson had already been photographing veterans as part of the White Hall Walmart’s Veterans Wall of Honor, another project Price led. The project to fill the wall began to slow down around the time Price contacted her with the Christmas tree idea, and she was all for it.
“[Price] showed me that picture of the tree in Charleston and I thought, ‘We could have one like that, and maybe look a little bit better,” Wilson said. “I came up with the idea of putting the veterans’ pictures in a Christmas bulb.”
With the help of Marion County Commissioner Ernie VanGilder, Price and Wilson were able to put the project together with the assistance of county funds.
Now, every year, the county maintenance staff takes the time to set up and decorate the three trees covered in ornaments to honor and remember veterans from families in Marion County and beyond.
In recent years, Wilson has had to take a step back from the program due to the success of her graphic design career. She’s been missed, and Price thought the program may have ended with her departure.
“I had divine intervention one day... if that day hadn’t happened where I met Marie Reynolds, we wouldn’t have a third tree of ornaments in the courthouse,” Price said. “I showed her the project and she said, ‘Oh, I think I can do that.’ I told her, ‘We’ve been looking for you for a couple of years.’”
Since then, Reynolds has created new ornaments for new veterans added to the tree, as well as a booklet documenting the featured veterans.
“I really like doing things for the veterans,” Reynolds said in a previous interview. “If there is a need out there, I try to fill it one way or another.”
But the meaning of the program goes beyond a few Christmas trees in the courthouse. Both Price and Wilson hope the trees remind the community of the sacrifice some gave.
“We’re here today because of their service and sacrifice for us. I’m not a veteran, but my dad was and my three brothers were,” Price said. “I’m just so grateful for all they do and have done. If it wasn’t for their sacrifice, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the freedoms we do today in this country.”
Wilson echoed Price’s sentiment.
“I think the veterans... we don’t give them enough thanks publicly or recognition for what they’ve done for all of us,” Wilson said. “A lot of us are not mindful that we need to honor our veterans or respect what they’ve done for us. If you have things like this in public for people to see, it wakes them up to the fact that they need to be grateful for the veterans.”
