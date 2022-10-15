BUNNERS RIDGE — Debbie Martin is currently maintains approximately 120,000 honey bees in the four hives in her backyard.
On Sept. 3, she was named master beekeeper by the West Virginia Beekeepers Association, which makes her only the third female master beekeeper in the state. She has been a beekeeper for nearly 14 years and has maintained up to 32 “bee boxes.” In 2020, she was honored as West Virginia Beekeeper of the Year.
To become a master beekeeper, Martin had to go through all three levels on the program, which include a written and practical exam. The first level is the apprentice level, the second is the certified level and the master level is last. To complete the master level, Martin gave a presentation on forgave, which is where the bees get nectar and pollen from, at the West Virginian Beekeepers Association Fall Conference. The conference was held on Sept. 9-10 at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center.
Martin has also worked with East Fairmont High School’s Beekeeping Club volunteering her time and donating supplies to the program. She donated the school’s first package of bees, which was historic for the school, East Fairmont High School science teacher and advisor to the Beekeeping Club, Jamie Ford said.
“It was the first time the Bees had bees. She was with us the four years the Beekeeping Club fought to get bees on campus. She volunteers her time to help us take care of the three hives on campus. ... We really appreciate all she’s done to help us,” Ford said.
Martin helped educate students on the biology of a honeybee and safety procedures on handling the hive. She keeps track of the queen in the hives by making sure there is a healthy brood, or eggs and larvae in a hive, what that is, and enough food.
She is an active member of the Mon County Beekeepers Association, where she has helped coordinated the beginner beekeeper course, as well as many other functions, Association President Mike Lamp said.
“She has worked very hard and helped a lot of folks. In a day and age where pollinators and pollination education is so important, the devotion these folks show is to be applauded,” Lamp said.
When she is not beekeeping, Martin spends time gardening and canning vegetables, sewing and volunteering at the Marion County Humane Society. She has been volunteering and spending time with the dogs at the shelter for over a year, which is fun and rewarding, she said.
“My dad was an animal lover, so I thought I should help. ... I love to see them go, but sometimes I hate to see them go,” Martin said about the dogs when they get adopted.
Martin is dedicated to helping as much as she can, in many capacities. She has often driven well over two hours to someone’s house with a queen bee to give them, so they are able to establish their hive or to help them when their bees have swarmed and left the hive.
“I just like the friendship and camaraderie involved. I like getting to meet and talk with people and share our interests and the passion of what we do. I like to educate and inform. I constantly offer my services to people. Everybody knows I’m just a phone call away,” Martin said.
One of her main missions is to educate and get more people interested in beekeeping, she said. She advocates for more people to enroll in the Master Beekeeper Program.
“We encourage people to take the program because, if nothing else, it encourages you to be a better beekeeper,” Martin said.
For more information on the Master Beekeeper Program, visit their website. For more information on the Mon County Beekeeper Association, visit their website.
