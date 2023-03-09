FAIRMONT — Women in North Central West Virginia have an opportunity this month to network and learn about the risks and rewards of becoming an entrepreneur.
Using the theme, “Strong Women...Strong Leaders,” the Women’s Network of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women’s Expo on March 24 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center.
“We want to encourage and empower women and that’s basically what the expo is for,” Chamber President Tina Shaw said.
The event kicks off with a morning keynote address by Sandy DuBay, CEO of the Frederick, Maryland-based company Platinum PR. An economic and business administration graduate of Shepherd University, DuBay brings expertise from both economic development and entrepreneurship to the women’s expo. In her career, she has served as a research specialist for the Jefferson County Development Authority in Charles Town, West Virginia and as a business development specialist in the Frederick County Office of Economic Development in Frederick, Maryland before striking out on her own and establishing her own company.
Women’s Network member Hannah Turner helped lure DuBay to Fairmont to share her expertise. The two met when Turner was a student at Shepherd University and served as an intern at DuBay’s Platinum PR firm and then was later hired by DuBay during her last month as a college student.
“I think she’s a wonderful role model because she saw a need for having a PR and marketing firm and she just just went on and made it happen,” said Turner, who is a marketing and communications program manager for the City of Fairmont. “I’ve watched that side by side with her and saw her as a mentor. She’s constantly adopting new technology and ways of doing things and she just continues to excel.”
Shaw shared the same sentiment about DuBay.
“She is a very strong, passionate business owner,” Shaw said. “I think she has a great deal to offer our guests who come to the expo. You know, there is nothing like hearing from someone who has been there and brought their dream to life.”
The event features two panel discussions comprised of local successful entrepreneurs using the theme of “taking risks and breaking barriers.”
“The panel for risk takers is for the young woman who just took a shot at starting her own business and the second one, ‘Breaking barriers,’ are successful female entrepreneurs who have been around for quite some time and they share how they managed to become successful,” Shaw said.
In the past three years, Shaw has been working behind the scenes to bolster the economic development apparatus in Marion County. She led the way to get the City of Fairmont and the Marion County Commission to reignite the Marion Regional Development Corp., which has since led to the county being identified once again by the state of West Virginia as a Certified Business Location, a program that lets developers know the county is open for business and wants to grow.
“Because of what I do, obviously economic development is at the forefront of what we do,” Shaw said. “We are blessed to have so many women-owned businesses and we’re all promoting Marion County, as a whole.”
Turner said one key reason she wanted DuBay to speak was due to her experience in economic development.
“Her economic development background was one of the main reasons I wanted her for her to come to Fairmont,” Turner said. “She’s really focused on economic development and helping tourism businesses grow as well.”
The luncheon keynote speak is Beri Fox, CEO of Paden City, West Virginia-based Marble King Inc., which produces more than 1 million marbles a day in the Mountain State.
“It’s exciting to us because she owns and oversees a huge manufacturing facility right here in our state and deals with companies all over the world,” Shaw said. “She travels the world not only promoting her product, but promoting West Virginia as well. I’m amazed at her and what she’s done.”
The companies marbles are not only used for the sport of marbles, but are also used in manufacturing processes and even cans of spray paint to stir up the paint. Marble King marbles have also been featured in such beloved films as “The Goonies,” “Home Alone” and “Hook.”
Tickets for the Women’s Expo are $50 for members, which includes a display table for a business, and $75 for non-members. The cost for non-members includes membership in the Women’s Network. Register online at https://business.marionchamber.com/events/details/women-s-expo-587.
