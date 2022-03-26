FAIRMONT — About 75 guests ranging from business owners to elected officials, turned out Friday to hear about the 2022 West Virginia Legislature and its impact on Marion County.
Sponsored by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, event host Nick Fantasia, chair of the chamber’s government affairs committee, led the discussion at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center.
Usually, the session wrap-up event is attended by the entire Marion County legislative delegation and sometimes federal representatives. However, this year’s was less attended due to conflicts in schedules.
At the state level, only two delegates attended for the question and answer, Dels. Joey Garcia, D-50, and Phil Mallow, R-50. Del. Guy Ward, R-50, arrived afterwards and mingled with the crowd. Also in attendance was John “JB” McCuskey, West Virginia’s state auditor, who was the keynote speaker.
During the ceremony, delegates were asked what legislation stuck out to them over the past few months. Garcia answered first.
“I would describe this legislative session as, ‘the good, the bad and the ugly.’ It’s almost like a western down there with some of the bills and ideas we saw this year in Charleston,” Garcia said. “A lot of the time it felt like The Alamo. There’d be bills I didn’t agree with but there’s 78 Republicans and 22 Democrats and that’s just how it is.”
Garcia went through his list of the good, bad and ugly bills he saw come up. Prior to the session, he told The Times West Virginian, his concern was to focus on legislation that will make West Virginia more attractive.
Top of Garcia’s list was a pair of bills crafted by McCuskey to enable smaller towns and communities to demolish dilapidated buildings by making the purchase of a tax-delinquent structure more accessible.
“As policymakers, our No. 1 goal should be, how do we keep people in West Virginia and how to we keep people in West Virginia,” Garcia said.
He also mentioned several bills that were defeated, such as House Bill 4840 which would have gutted the Office of Miner’s Health and Safety, an office that was created by a bill “written in blood,” as Garcia described.
Mallow followed up after Garcia and said the legislature this year showed a lot of promise and that many of the bills brought up issues he’ll be keeping an eye on.
“There are bills that did not make it, they weren’t bad bills, they just need some polishing,” Mallow said. “There were bills that came up this session that have been in the works for 18 years. Our job’s not to write the perfect bill, it’s to present bills as perfect as they can be.”
Some of the bills Mallow lauded included pay raises for state employees, including teachers and county employees, something he called, “long overdue.”
A bill he was disappointed failed was House Bill 4013, which would have eliminated the state requirement for a certificate of need request to be filed in order for a hospital or care facility to be built. Mallow said that these requirements stifle competition between the state’s medical providers.
Ward weighed in after Mallow.
“People want to hear from their legislators when they get back, especially because we’re part time and only meet 60 days out of the year,” Ward said. “We usually do the same thing before we go too, so we know their feelings and can express ours.”
Ward, Garcia and Mallow all championed the biggest win for Marion County at the legislature this year, which was the defeat of a bill that would have closed the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in East Side.
The bill lumped the Manchin Center in with other state-run care facilities and attempted to shutter them all. The Marion County delegation met with the DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch toward the end of the session to discuss a more permanent solution. Ward was hopeful about that progress.
“I talked to Secretary Crouch just before I left Charleston and we scheduled some more meetings to come up with a more long-term solution,” Ward said. “We don’t want to keep doing this every year.”
Overall, the organizers considered the event a success. Tina Shaw, president of the chamber, said that while she was disappointed by the absence of several of the county’s delegates, she said the conversation was productive.
“I was a little disappointed we didn’t have our senators and two of our delegates here. We try to make it easy for everybody,” Shaw said. “But I think, overall, the delegates we had covered some really good topics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.