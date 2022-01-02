FAIRMONT — On Jan. 12, lawmakers from around the state will travel to Charleston to take part in the 2022 legislative session.
Eliminating the state income tax remains a priority for Gov. Jim Justice as the session draws closer. Marion County state lawmakers expect a bill to accomplish that goal to come up in this session as well after the 2021 legislature ended with a resounding rebuke of a poorly-drafted proposal to eliminate the state income tax, which funds 40% of the state budget.
The bill died in the House of Delegates with zero yeas and 100 nays after it was scorned by representatives on both sides of the aisle because the bill included an increase in state sales tax from 6 percent to 8 percent.
Sales taxes, which are considered regressive, tend to hit the lower-income worker the hardest.
However, Justice has continued pitching the idea to the public and Marion County’s representatives have mixed opinions about whether it will make its return this month.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the governor tried to push some kind of income tax reduction again. I hope it doesn’t come back, but I have an inkling of a feeling that it will,” Del. Joey Garcia, D-50, said. “I think that it’s shortsighted and the plans he’s pushed in the past have not helped the people who need it most, and I don’t believe it is the type of incentive that will bring people to West Virginia.”
Like many opponents of the income tax elimination, Garcia said that the decrease in income tax and increase in sales tax shifts the burden of taxation onto those who make less income.
W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, said that if the governor wants something like this passed, he needs to come up with a different approach.
“Everybody wants to do away with taxes, including me, but we need to do it in a way where the shift isn’t geared toward a certain income level,” Caputo said. “It needs to benefit everyone. I’m always willing to look at something like that, but the devil will be in the details if he comes up with another plan.”
Del. Guy Ward, R-50, also disagreed with the governor’s approach to the removal of the income tax. Ward said that if the income tax does reappear in this year’s session, it likely won’t be championed by the governor and it’ll have a very different look.
According to Ward, Republicans in the House are all for the removal of the income tax, but Justice’s plan just went about it the wrong way.
“You may see a bill that will come out of the House that will eliminate the income tax, but it will be over several years, like 10 or 12 years. [Justice] was trying to do it all at once and replace it with other taxes — we don’t want to do that,” Ward said. “If we get rid of the income tax, we just want to get rid of the income tax, not replace it.”
Broadband
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought several major issues to the forefront of conversations. Among those is West Virginia’s dismal lack of high-speed internet in rural areas.
When schools shifted to all-online classes, school systems had to scurry to set up Wi-Fi hotspots so students could download their assignments.
Now, as money from the federal government flows into the states from packages such as the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, representatives are making it a priority to expand broadband across the state.
Garcia serves as the minority vice-chair on the Technology & Infrastructure Committee in the House. He said the legislature is really taking these issues seriously and is working on plans to solve them.
At a special session in October, $100 million was allocated to broadband expansion and projects are already being lined up.
“These projects will either extend broadband or help fund municipal efforts to develop and expand,” Garcia said. “I would like to see more funding for broadband.”
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council has already released information about three programs that will incentivize providers to expand their services into rural, underserved areas around the state.
This is similar to what happened in the early 1900s when rural electric associations were formed to bring electricity to rural farmers across the U.S.
“The government took it upon themselves to put those lines in to bring power to those farmers and that improved production on their farm,” Ward said. “We’re in the same situation now where we got to get broadband out to these people in rural areas who don’t have it. Everything is tied to the internet these days.”
The anecdote of rural students having to connect to a Wi-Fi hotspot hooked to a bus shows why these updates are paramount.
“This is the one issue that absolutely should be nonpartisan. Regardless of if you’re left, right or middle, everybody should want every West Virginian to have high-speed internet,” Caputo said. “We have too many people that live just right outside of city limits that just don’t have access to high-speed internet and that just shouldn’t be.”
Controversial issues
Every session has controversy. Last year, many bills passed that raised eyebrows across the state, including some that struck down liability surrounding COVID and lessened accessibility to needle exchange programs.
But this session, lawmakers are expecting plenty of additional controversy.
Ward said that he’s heard talk of bills against Critical Race Theory, bans on vaccine passports and vaccine mandates.
“There’s going to be some controversial bills, there always is,” Ward said. “Once session starts, there will be several introduced, probably on the first day.”
With the U.S. Supreme Court mulling over its decision on Roe v. Wade and abortion restriction, Ward said it’s likely a 15-week abortion limit similar to what Mississippi has done will be presented.
“It’s hard to guess what will be proposed, it seems like every year one or two comes up that’s divisive,” Caputo said. “I don’t even want to talk about divisive, I want to walk about inclusivity.”
Garcia had a similar sentiment and said most of the really controversial bills likely won’t make it out of committee.
“The most important issue in West Virginia is to attract people here and keep people from leaving,” Garcia said. “Our census numbers have been terrible the last 10 years, and if people keep leaving West Virginia it won’t be the same place we love.
“Any bill that could push people away, that divides us or brings up social issues, I’m not for. We should be looking at how to help working-class families and help to improve their station.”
Del. Phil Mallow R-50 did not respond to questions before deadline.
The legislative session begins Jan. 12 and will run until March 12. The representatives encourage their constituents to call their offices and voice any concerns they may have.
Reach Sen. Caputo at 304-357-7961. Reach Del. Garcia at 304-340-3124. Reach Del. Ward at 304-340-3249. Reach Del. Mallow at 304-340-3331.
