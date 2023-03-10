FAIRMONT — This time two years ago, the Marion County Youth Fishing Pond looked more like a landfill than a park.
Despite its poor condition, Fairmont City Councilmember Josh Rice and Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli saw through the trash and envisioned the area’s potential.
“I got to give Josh a lot of the credit. He called with a list of volunteers and did a lot of work in just a couple weeks,” Cinalli said. “It’s really been paying off. There’s been a lot of people out here especially during the unseasonably warm days.”
The pond’s grand reopening was held in March of 2021, where city and county representatives gathered to celebrate the work done at the time. In the two years since, the project has paid off, and the community has joined together to keep the space in welcoming order.
Rice said that a big part of the success the project has had is due to the community members who use it and pick up after themselves, making sure the space stays clean.
“Once we showed the people of Marion County that we really were going to open something up and give them something, they showed up to help,” Rice said. “We’ve had guys come out and trim around the pond so kids can fish, we’ve had two different Boy Scouts come build benches for us as their Eagle Scout projects. It’s really like the community wants to come out and take part too.”
Between donors offering to pay for the fish stockings and volunteers coming out to pick up trash, the community has taken a certain pride in the park.
While Cinalli and Rice are no strangers to the drive of the volunteers and community members in Fairmont and Marion County, the transformation of the pond from what it was to what it is now is still shocking.
Seeing a kid pull a fish out of the water made a full week of trash pickup and truckloads of bags all worth it.
Out at the pond, a toddler waddled behind her family carrying a fish stringer with four fish on it. Rice smiled and pointed, “That’s the transformation we hoped for, that’s what made it all worth it — a place where kids could come and do that.”
And it’s not just the public that works to keep the pond nice, the local and state Division of Natural Resources officers regularly patrol the area and stop by to make sure everyone using the pond is allowed to be there under the established age requirements.
As the seasons shift, the county works to keep seasonal fish stocked in the pond.
Just last week, the county stocked the pond with 500 pounds of trout in preparation for the spring fishing season and both Rice and Cinalli are excited for another fishing season at the pond.
The pond in located at 448 Montana Rd., Fairmont and is open during daylight hours year-round. Only individuals 14 years and younger or those with a Class Q fishing permit are permitted to fish.
For more information and to share photos of fish caught at the pond, visit the Marion County Youth Fishing Pond group on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.