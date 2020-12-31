FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Legislature is set to convene Feb. 10 and Marion County’s members are already evaluating issues that should be addressed in the coming session.
The 2020 session concluded just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, so the representatives are looking at ways to improve the state’s shortcomings that were brought about by the pandemic.
Broadband internet access is a recurring topic in the legislature and will be tackled again in 2021.
“One thing we should all agree on is this pandemic has taught us that we are so far behind the curve on broadband internet services across West Virginia,” said Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13. “Children that had to do distance learning that live in certain parts of the state, and our district as well, had to go to parking lots to do homework, and that shouldn’t be like that in 2020.
“I think one of the major goals for West Virginia should be to expand broadband internet to all corners of our state.”
Caputo, who previously served as a Delegate for Marion County, was elected as senator in the general election to fill the District 13 seat previously held by Sen. Roman Prezioso who retired. He said he has been assigned to several senate committees already, including Government Organization, Judiciary, Energy, Government Organization, Military and Workforce committees. Marion County House Delegates Joey Garcia, (D-50), Phil Mallow, (R-50), and Guy Ward, (R-50), have also been recommended for several House Committees.
Ward has been assigned to the Health and Human Resources, Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services and the Political Subdivisions committees, said the coronavirus is an issue that will likely be the subject of several bills examined and passed by the legislature.
“It’s no doubt that the coronavirus has affected our state, and I’m sure there will be some bills to help alleviate those problems,” Ward said.
Garcia said he has received recommendations to serve as vice minority chair of Technology and Infrastructure Committee and vice minority chair of the Industry and Labor Committee, and will also be on the Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development and the Banking committees. He also said broadband is an issue he wants to bring to the forefront in the legislature, seeing that many people in the state now more than ever need better internet access.
“With respect to especially being on the technology and infrastructure committee, I am very interested to learn more about broadband and what we need to do to make sure that areas on the outside of Fairmont and Marion County have access to high-speed internet,” Garcia said. “I know after speaking to many constituents since I have been elected that this has been a huge issue, especially as it relates to learning remotely for kids.”
Mallow said he is interested in being part of the Energy Committee, Finance Committee and the Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Committee, is interested in jobs and business in the state. He said his concern is bringing jobs to the area that will encourage more young professionals to live and work in West Virginia.
“The conversation is always going to come back to what it’s going to cost, is it value added, does it add some jobs to our area, will it be good for the future of my kids,” Mallow said. “We are losing people, they are going to other states for work, so we have got to figure out a way to bring some economic development not only to Marion County, but throughout West Virginia.”
The coronavirus also impacted the state’s budget, which needs to be balanced and submitted in accordance with federal law. Caputo said the budget should be balanced in a way that puts money into the areas that the citizens of West Virginia want to see improved.
“Equally important is our financial state,” Caputo said. “We are going to have to put together a balanced budget that is required by the Constitution, and I think that has to be number one; taking care of West Virginians and their taxpayer dollars and not spending them in a non-responsible manner has to be priority.”
Ward said he believes there is potential to lower the income tax in the state, which could help put more money in taxpayers pockets.
“The budget is going to be a big issue this time,” Ward said. “We’ll be focusing on maybe lowering some taxes, there has been a push to eliminate the income tax. I don’t know that we can eliminate it all or not, but maybe we can give some relief and help stimulate the economy.”
Garcia said the money West Virginia received in 2020 through the CARES Act will still be in play in 2021, so deciding where to put the remaining funds will be a factor in the legislature.
“The CARES Act funding that was received by the State of West Virginia was supposed to expire at the end of this year,” Garcia said. “Based on the federal bill that just passed, that has been extended for one year, so I am hopeful that we are able to look at opportunities to specifically supply funding where it is needed.”
Garcia also said he wants to try to allocate more money to small businesses in the state, saying they are the backbone of not only the communities they are in, but the people who own and work in them.
“Small businesses who are having a very difficult time, I think that is a very important area we need to look at,” Garcia said.
Mallow, too, said keeping jobs in the area will be a goal for him, because bringing in more people will help improve the financial base of West Virginia.
“I would like find a way to get more jobs here and to keep our young people here working those jobs,” Mallow said. “That is going to be a big source of drawing some population here from major metropolitan areas.”
Ward also said health care continues to be an issue for the state. Problems with the Public Employee Insurance Agency have been growing in recent years, and he said he wants to remedy those issues this session.
“We still have a problem with PEIA; it was a problem last time I was in Charleston that never got fixed,” Ward said. “Hospitals are starting to complain about PEIA; they don’t want to accept it anymore because it doesn’t pay as much as Medicare or Blue Cross Blue Shield... Also we want to make sure coverage premiums aren’t that high. So we have got to find a solution to that.”
As a member of the Fire Departments and EMS Committee, Ward also said he would like to find ways to fund volunteer fire departments throughout the state.
“Fire departments in our county are fortunate enough that we passed a levy,” Ward said. “Statewide, volunteer fire departments are still hurting... I think we will be looking at issues there to help out fire departments and EMS.”
Garcia said he would like to focus on tackling consumer issues that have been growing in West Virginia, and ones that he can potentially have bipartisan support on.
“There is some unfairness about the legal system, or that there needs to be checks and balances to help protect consumers,” Garcia said. “Those are broad areas... I am still trying to piece through which of those ideas are possible and also what can get bipartisan support across the aisle.”
Mallow said he will be spending the time before the legislative session speaking with constituents to see what they would like to see brought up in legislature, and also find any new ideas he can bring with him.
“I am going to try to take the concerns of the people here,” Mallow said. “In the next month or so I will be talking to people in this area, ‘What is your primary concern, what are the main issues for you all.’”
Caputo said that although the legislators will be offered the COVID-19 vaccination around the start of the session, he wants to see everyone continue to exercise caution and follow CDC guidelines to defend against the virus. He also said he wants the session to remain transparent so the people of West Virginia can view the proceedings of the legislators throughout.
“I think we must take all precautions, I think masks should be mandatory for all of us down there to protect not only ourselves, our family, but also the staff we depend on every day,” Caputo said. “I think mass crowds are going to be limited due to the pandemic, and hopefully they are looking at allowing our citizens to watch us virtually, I am sure that is going to be part of it.”
