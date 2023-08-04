FAIRMONT — Between ongoing efforts to build a transportation research campus in Fairmont and its $1 million purchase of a property in the I-79 technology corridor, the Marion Regional Development Corp. has been busy — and now it’s seeking state support to take these plans to the next level.
On Thursday, representatives from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development toured locations across Marion County with MRDC officials, including local businesses and the properties it hopes to develop.
The West Virginia Department of Economic Development works with development organizations across the state to work through ideas for expansion, identifying potential issues and growth areas along the way.
“Our mission is to help local development agencies develop opportunities to improve the economy and create jobs,” Executive Director Michael Graney said. “It really takes local, state, and often federal assistance.”
The West Virginia Department of Economic Development has a variety of teams that oversee different corners of the Mountain State, which allows representatives to focus on local needs and development more acutely, added Deputy Executive Director Todd Hooker.
“From the MRDC’s perspective, it’s a partnership,” MRDC President Nick Fantasia said. “There’s expertise we have, and then there are times that there’s expertise that comes out of the development office.”
These ongoing projects are part of a broader effort by the MRDC to bolster development in Marion County and support the local economy. In July, the MRDC unveiled a new strategic plan created by consultant Chuck Sexton that aims to remedy issues in staffing, property data and marketing to lay the groundwork for future development and financial success.
“We’re trying to grow into a larger organization and have a greater, broader impact,” Fantasia said.
Beyond reacquainting the state’s representatives with ongoing projects, the MRDC hopes that increased collaboration with state offices can fast-track the development process in Marion County.
“We are at a point on both sites where we can begin the serious development and start to look at dirt plans, start to look at vendors, start to look at what our utility needs and road needs would be,” Fantasia said.
“These gentlemen have the expertise to tell us how to find that and how to do that,” he added. “They do that every day.”
