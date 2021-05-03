FAIRMONT — May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and with that, people are taking time to acknowledge mental health struggles.
Cheri Timko from Timko Counseling Services LLC, of Fairmont, said when people live with the symptoms of depression and anxiety they don’t function as well at home, work or with others.
“Having good mental health is about living a good life. You can handle things when they come up,” Timko said.
Timko believes all people have to have good mental health.
“Even if we don’t have symptoms that rise to the level of getting professional assistance. Now, coming out of the pandemic almost everybody is having some unusual symptoms of depression or anxiety or feeling overwhelmed,” Timko said.
She said people should be aware of what is normal for them and noticing if they’re not coping well. That could be coping well in a particular part of life or it could be not coping well in every facet of life.
Practicing good mental health can be setting healthy boundaries with others, having ways to get out emotions, and process feelings of stress.
“Having a good support system so that you have people to talk to or who can help you if you feel you’re not functioning at your best,” Timko said.
She said everybody needs to have a good mental health plan that is as important as having a good physical health plan. Some other ways to get out feelings might be journaling or making time in a schedule to get some rest. It might also include having a therapist to talk to.
“It’d be lovely if everyone saw a mental health check up as equal to a physical health check up,” Timko said.
West Virginians who have medical coverage in West Virginia have an equal level of mental health coverage.
“Most people have access to good mental health services,” Timko said.
Raven Hill and Anthony Ours of the Marion County Quick Response team often deal with those who might be struggling with their mental health as they navigate addiction.
“Depending on how or why an individual ends up being connected to our team our first step is to listen and then together develop a plan that best suits what that individual is experiencing or struggling with,” Hill said.
She said the QRT sees a many individuals who are self medicating to try and deal with different mental health issues such as depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.
“And sometimes it’s just an individual with everyday stress and they need extra support,” Hill said.
Ours and Hill do a lot of connecting and said they do their best to connect people to treatment, detox, therapy and local support groups and meetings. Hill said sometimes people are willing to participate in in-patient programs and sometimes outpatient programs.
“This allows the individuals to have access to a doctor and team that can help them establish a plan to help them learn new ways to cope,” Hill said.
In dealing with the own mental health, Ours said he personally goes to the gym and does yoga.
“I have recently been going through some things, it is just good to have reliable people to lean on,” Ours said.
Hill said oftentimes, people forget to slow and focus on self care, which is a vital part of mental health.
“Even if it’s just taking a few moments a day to reflect or meditate. Talk to your accountability partner or sponsor. Paint, go for a walk, exercise or spend time with positive influences,” Hill said.
She said people have to recharge and heal often to keep moving forward in a healthy manner. She said as people who are in recovery it’s important to have consistency and normalcy and establishing good habits for taking care of one's mental health is key.
“Or we can find ourselves at times slipping into addictive ways of thinking,” Hill said.
If people feel that they are struggling, the can reach the Marion County QRT on their Facebook page or by calling the health department at 304-366-3360.
