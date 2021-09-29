FAIRMONT — All Council members were present at Tuesday evening’s Fairmont City Council meeting. Before starting the city's official business, Mayor Tom Mainella made a statement of apology regarding a recent incident involving a Fairmont man.
A video recording of the incident that was posted online resulted in threatening calls and emails to the mayor and his family, as well as staff members of the City of Fairmont. Other parties have come forward to describe events leading up to the event, but those people are reluctant to speak publicly due to the intensity of the issue.
Witnesses said the man with whom the mayor had the dispute had blocked the road on other occasions, despite opportunities to park elsewhere. Mainella had asked the man to move his vehicle each day, but a witness said that the man refused to speak with Mainella, and rolled his window up as Mainella was telling him where else he could park.
At Tuesday's meeting, Mainella said, "Before we get into the heart of the meeting, I need to address the ugly incident that I was involved in on [September] 10th. You all know that repercussions have occurred from that."
"It was 100 percent my fault. It's all on me — I accept the responsibility, and I want to apologize to the Bombards, all of them. I want to apologize to the staff of the city of Fairmont who had to suffer through the hate calls and the hate emails that they received. I really want to apologize to the Police Department that I — for some reason involved them in that incident, and I also want to apologize to my family because they have received the same hate calls that we all got."
"So I sincerely apologize to you all, the City Council, to the staff, the Police Department, the Bombards. And I'm very sorry it happened, and like I said, it's 100 percent on me, nobody else. And I know that it was terribly embarrassing and unbecoming for the mayor of the city of Fairmont to act like that, and I am sincerely sorry for what I've allowed to happen," Mainella said.
And with that, the mayor called the meeting to order. As with every meeting, Council members are invited to make announcements, and Councilman Barry Bledsoe used that opportunity to bring up the need to review Fairmont’s City Charter.
“I believe there are a lot of things that need to be looked at,” Bledsoe said. “I would really like to see us put a committee together with some council members, some city residents, maybe city business members, and employees of the city, and go over our charter line by line and make recommendations.”
“And I believe they have to be voted on, am I correct?” asked Bledsoe.
Jonathan Frantz of the Fairmont Building Commission responded, and explained the procedure for making changes to the city charter, which is essentially, Fairmont’s rule book.
Frantz said that any proposed changes would first be brought up at a public hearing, and if there were no objections, the ordinances would be adopted. However, if there were objections during the public hearing, and they were not withdrawn within 10 days, “then it would be necessary to present the charter changes to the public at the next municipal election,” Frantz said. “Otherwise, they would just go into effect, similar to the charter change that was recently adopted with regard to the residency of the clerk.”
Bledsoe said, “Either way, I’d like to see us put a committee together to look at the charter, and look at codes in the charter that need to be changed, and go from there, if I can get some backing on that.”
Councilperson Gia Deasy spoke of the recent luncheon that was hosted by WVU Medicine. “It was exciting to hear about the goals to improve medical [services] across the state,” Deasy said, “and to be delivered in rural areas as much as they are in Morgantown. It was an exciting conversation — ensuring that all rural areas have good hospital care.”
Newly-appointed Council member Nick Cinalli asked for clarification about Fairmont’s recycling and composting program.
“We do have recycling,” City Manager Valerie Means said. “It’s just yard waste that doesn’t get composted.”
Cinalli also inquired about the process for developing areas around the city, most specifically the area around the Gateway Connector. The red tape associated with commercial real estate development again became a topic for discussion.
Fairmont's Director of Planning & Development Shae Strait explained the process for developing areas of the city that had not been identified as needing to be rezoned when the city's Future Land Use Map was adopted in 2018. In city planning lexicon, a Future Land Use Map is an official document that gives residents a visual representation of projects that are planned for future development.
The Gateway Connector, a 1.5 mile stretch of road that connects downtown Fairmont to Interstate 79, was designed with landscaping, bus shelters, and pedestrian and biking paths, but was not cited as needing to be rezoned for other uses.
“The planning commissioners have mentioned the same concern about the zoning, particularly around the Gateway," Strait said. "In order for us to [develop or rezone that area], we would need to amend the Future Land Use Map, and to do so would require a comprehensive plan amendment,” Strait said.
“It just takes a lot of time because of the public input process — to make sure that we give as much time as possible for our citizens to comment on any potential changes, and to also conduct public hearings about it,” Strait said.
Cinalli said, "I was just happy to hear that something could possibly be done with that."
Deputy Mayor Donna Blood encouraged Council members and the public to attend this season’s last Hometown Market on Oct. 23. Located on Monroe Street as well as the green space between Adams and Monroe streets, the market runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“If you haven’t been to Hometown Market, please try to come out and visit the vendors,” Blood said. “It’s always fun. There’s usually a food truck there, and there’s the Pie Lady, which is one of my favorites.”
“And in conjunction with Hometown Market, Senator Manchin will be there for the Purple Heart Ceremony,” Blood said, adding that the senator is scheduled to be there at 10:30 a.m.
After the public announcements and Council business, members met in a private executive session "to consider matters arising from the appointment, employment, retirement, promotion, transfer, demotion, disciplining, resignation, discharge, dismissal or compensation of a city officer."
After the session, Council members were mum, other than saying a resolution would be proposed at the Oct. 12 City Council meeting.
