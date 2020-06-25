PLEASANT VALLEY — In a city that calls itself Pleasant Valley, don’t be surprised if the mayor’s race set for July 28 is anything but an agreeable affair.
The current mayor, Barbara Metcalfe, is one of the founding mothers of the city. Metcalfe has been active in Pleasant Valley government since the city was created in 1995. She served on the first-ever city council and has been mayor for the past dozen years.
Her opponent, former four-year council member Emily Haddix, resigned in February as required by city statute in order to directly challenge Metcalfe for her office.
According to Article II, Section 5 of Ordinance 32, an incumbent council member must submit a written irrevocable resignation to the city clerk at least 30 days prior to the filing deadline in order to run for mayor.
Haddix contends the current composition of city government officials is spending funds frivolously and “has given thousands of dollars in donations to organizations and other events outside of our city. These have no direct benefit for our residents.”
In her resignation letter, Haddix said Pleasant Valley funds “could be used for road repairs, drainage issues, celebrations, festivals, expanding the tourism in Pleasant Valley, just to name a few.”
The mayoral position is a two-year term.
Early voting for the Pleasant Valley election is July 15-25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. Saturday voting will be held on both July 18 and July 25 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Election day for the city is Tuesday, July 28 with polls open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
All voting will take place at Pleasant Valley City Hall in Kingmont.
In addition to the mayor’s race, four positions on the city council positions are up for election. Those races include:
Millersville/Pleasant Valley — Two-year term; Gary Timms (incumbent) is running unopposed.
Bentons Ferry/Kingmont — Two-year term; Ed Aberegg vs. Dixie Sorenson (incumbent).
Bentons Ferry — Four-year term; Chuck Ledsome (incumbent) is running unopposed.
Kingmont — Erin Henderson vs. Dylan Yanero (official write-in candidate).
Votes will be canvassed on Aug. 3. New terms are scheduled to begin on Aug. 4 unless delayed for recount and/or election contest.
Results will be certified on Aug. 5.
The original date for Pleasant Valley’s 2020 election day had been set for June 9, but Secretary of State Mac Warner rescheduled West Virginia’s coronavirus-postponed statewide primary election for that day. Pleasant Valley’s city election was then bumped forward to July 28.
As with the recent West Virginia primary election, absentee ballots are incredibly popular this campaign season, according to Pleasant Valley government officials.
“I’ve sent out over 2,000 absentee ballots because of the virus and have had a tremendous response so far,” said City Clerk Pamela Foster. “There seems like a lot of interest in this election.”
