CLARKSBURG — Middle school teachers in North Central West Virginia are being invited to apply for grants to help them carry out hands-on experiences for their students.
Area McDonald’s restaurants are offering teachers the opportunity to apply for its Make Activities Count grant. to help area middle school teachers Make Activities Count for their students.
According to the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers in the U.S. spend an average of $750 a year of their personal funds on classroom supplies. The study conducted in 2021 after surveying 5,400 pre-K through high school teachers at public, private and charter schools in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories also found that teacher spending had increased by 25% since its annual surveys began in 2015.
McDonald’s recognizes that lessons often become more meaningful when they involve students in hands-on experiences. The MAC Grants program provides financial support so teachers can supplement regular classroom curriculums with activities the school’s budget may not allow.
“The MAC Grants program is one way we demonstrate our gratitude for the amazing teachers in this area,” McDonald’s Owner-Operator Joe Nyanko said. “MAC Grants helps teachers bring fresh energy to their classrooms and instill new generations of young students with the passion to learn.”
Teachers in Barbour, Brooke, Gilmer, Harrison, Jefferson, Lewis, Marion, Marshal, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Wetzel counties can apply for the MAC Grants. Applications originating outside of the eligible counties will not be considered. Educators from other regions should contact your closest McDonald’s restaurant to learn about local program offerings.
Since the program’s inception 29 years ago, McDonald’s restaurants have awarded more than $3.3 million dollars to support local teachers who want to provide hands-on learning activities in their classrooms.
Fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade teachers may apply for grants of up to $500 for interesting and educational projects. Past recipients have energized a literature lesson by building English castles complete with turrets, while another grant helped create an in-school store to facilitate lessons about money handling and another grew hydroponic tomatoes during science class.
Because McDonald’s is soliciting ideas from teachers, project ideas are limitless.
Applications are available at www.macgrants.com. Completed applications must be submitted by Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.