KINGWOOD — Five Marion County teens were among a class of 70 students to recently graduate from The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy at Camp Dawson in Kingwood.
Due to an error, the wrong photo was provided to the Times West Virginian of graduate Juanita McKown that ran in our July 8 edition.
Daughter of Melisa and Roger Channell, of Fairmont, McKown was in Platoon 3 and was recognized for receiving the Instructor’s List, S2C Award, Good Conduct Award, Highest Academic Points, Honor’s List as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
McKown’s fellow Marion County graduates are Traijon Cather, Texas Clayton Jr., Adisson Layman and Johnathan Thomerson.
