FAIRMONT — The Winfield Community Building has hosted many family reunions over the years, and while the grounds have space for people of all ages, Ralph Cowger, president of the Winfield Community Association, said he would like to see more entertainment for children.
Looking to install a playground on the building’s grounds, Cowger applied for funding through the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission’s Community Grant Program, which provides funds to groups and agencies that want to expand recreational opportunities in the community.
“They gave us $5,000, and we also got a buyer’s grant to go along, which gave us $6,000,” Cowger said. “Once they gave us their OK and the buyer’s money came available, we ordered the playground and Parks was able to help put it all together for us.”
According to Tony Michalski, MCPARC’s director, the Community Grant Program has been around since the 1980s that aims to improve recreational opportunities and facilities not owned or operated by the parks and recreation agency.
“It’s an annual program we have been doing since 1988,” Michalski said. “It’s our chance to give back to the community and assist with their parks for improvement and additions to local parks around the county we don’t own or maintain ourselves.”
Michalski said MCPARC has allocated more than $1 million since the program began, and has about $60,000 in the budget this year to grant. He said most grant applications are from groups that have an idea for a project, just not the right amount of funds.
“There’s not a playground in the county I can drive by and see that we haven’t assisted with over the years,” Michalski said. “It’s our chance to work with municipalities, school groups, youth sports groups and help them get some things completed they may not be able to do on their own. The grants typically range from $500 to a maximum of $5,000.”
Through the Community Grant Program, MCPARC usually helps about 25 groups a year. Applications, Michalski said, can be found on MCPARC’s website, and are due by March 11, and the projects being applied for must be completed by the end of the calendar year.
“There’s usually 25 groups we assist each year,” Michalski said. “You don’t have to be a 501(c)3 group, you just have to be a nonprofit, a school group or we’ve had churches apply before.”
The initiative falls in line with MCPARC’s mission as a whole, which is to improve recreational opportunities throughout the county.
“MCPARC’s mission is just to increase recreation opportunities for the citizens of the county,” Michalski said, “This is just another way for us to accomplish that goal.”
Cowger said he and the Winfield Community Association want to install a new basketball court in the future. He said the association will likely apply for MCPARC grant funding once again for that project.
“We’ve already got a $3,500 to start on that. If we can get some help out of Parks and Rec we’ll be good to go,” Cowger said.
For more information on the Community Grant Program, visit mcparc.com.
