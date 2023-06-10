FAIRMONT — For decades, the Marion County Parks & Recreation Commission has partnered with local organizations to give kids a safe place to have fun over the summer.
This year, the summertime Playground Program and the Summer Day Camp are back to give families options for paid and free recreational and educational opportunities for their children.
Since around 1988, MCPARC has offered its paid Day Camp program, which takes kids ages 6-13 around the county and engages them in playground games, educational activities, arts and crafts, field trips and guest speakers.
Mel Coleman, director of the day camp program and principal of Fairview elementary, sees this as an opportunity to keep kids mentally active during the summer months. Most of the time, the campers are learning and they don’t even know it.
“You can add in these educational elements in a way where it’s not as structured, so these kids are learning and having fun as well,” Coleman said. “It’s very important to keep the kids on track. ... You don’t want to take away from summer vacation, but we still want to keep their minds active along with their bodies.”
The Summer Day Camp program costs $16 per child and runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 12 through July 21. There will be no camp held on June 19 for Juneteenth, June 20 for West Virginia Day or July 4 for Independence Day.
Kids will meet at East Marion Park every day to participate in a packed summer itinerary which includes a daily lunch.
The feeding aspect of this camp was so impactful that, in 2000, MCPARC created a free alternative to the day camp called the Playground Program with a focus on providing a free meal to kids over the summer.
The Playground Program is free to all students ages 6-13 and students ages 14-18 are encouraged to come volunteer as teen counselors. Kids participating in the program will engage in group activities, games, pool trips and free lunches provided by the Marion County Board of Education.
“A lot of other summer programs around the county have a cap number of students or they turn people away or it’s not free,” MCPARC Summer Program Coordinator Woody Taylor said. “This Playground Program is free, we don’t turn anybody away, so it’s a really good option for families who may not have the means to partake in these other programs.”
The Playground Program participants take part in many of the same educational activities that those enrolled in the Day Camp experience. Partnerships with the libraries, the WVU Extension Office or the school system enable these opportunities to be free to the community.
Even if kids can’t make it to the full day of activities, they’re welcome to come to just one day or every day.
The Playground Program expands all around Marion County and there are locations nearby most municipalities. The locations and the times lunch will be served are:
- Fifth Street Park in Fairmont from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Barrackville School in Barrackville from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Community Center in Fairview from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Community Building in Farmington from 11:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Hough Park in Mannington from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Community building in Montana Mines from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Windmill Park in Fairmont from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Fairmont Hills Apartment Complex 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Baxter Volunteer Fire Department Park 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
“Come the first day or come any day for the Day Camp or the Playground Program. The counselors at the site will have the information to get you signed up,” MCPARC Director Tony Michalski said. “We’re trying to give kids the opportunity to get out of the house, get some physical exercise, to recreate with their friends and all while tying some educational aspects into it.”
For more information about either of MCPARC’s summer programs, visit www.mcparc.com/programs and click on either the Day Camp link or the Playground Program link.
