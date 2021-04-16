WHITE HALL — A former Fairmont Regional Medical Center emergency room director has expanded his practice into White Hall.
Dr. Sanjay Bharti, CEO of MedBridge and a Fairmont resident for more than 20 years, celebrated the opening of his practice’s second location in the Middletown Commons Thursday with food, cake and a ribbon cutting. Bharti served as director of the ER at FRMC for almost six years.
“Our goal is to be a one-stop shop,” said Bharti. “We want to offer everything other than hospitalization.”
MedBridge offers everything from a walk-in clinic — soon expanding to a 24/7 clinic — to on-site primary care physicians to a COVID-19 clinic and test area.
“[This facility] is much needed, it really rounds out what’s going on here at the Middletown Commons,” said Randy Elliot, Marion County Commission president. “The commons are really shaping up to be the center-point of Marion County as everything continues to develop out here.”
Flexible patient care is what Bharti and his staff seek to provide to the area.
“People don’t want to leave Marion County for care,” he said in in his opening remarks.
“We will look to be very adjustable to the needs and the requirements of our patients,” said Bharti. “With all our appointments, the patient will arrive at the appointment he wants.”
Bharti is passionate about patient care. As he sees it, offering nearby, quality care is his duty to Marion County. He said many residents in Marion County struggle with income and can’t afford to pay for a trip to Morgantown or Clarksburg for care. Bharti and his team are looking to make care easy, painless and close to home.
“There is no B.S. here,” Bharti said. “Forget about money for medication, many don’t have money for food. So we’re wanting to provide the same kind of service but right in their neighborhood. It’s our duty — not our job — our duty is to make them feel at home.”
Bharti kicked off the morning with a speech about the importance of localized care, and his passion is contagious.
“It’s wonderful to see the passion and care [Bharti] has — he cares about patient care,” said Elliot. “He’s truly one of those doctors who’s in it for the patient care and nothing else and he’s expressed that on many occasions.”
MedBridge is now open and located at 51 Southland Dr., just across from Goodwill near the Middletown Commons. Right now they have regular office hours, but plan to be open 24/7 in the coming months. They offer primary care, a walk-in clinic, behavioral health and COVID care and testing.
On the behavioral health side, MedBridge offers expertise in the treatment of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, emotional breakdown, drug and alcohol use, post-traumatic stress disorder or acute-traumatic stress disorder.
MedBridge also has a location at 800 East Main St. in Mannington that opened last year.
