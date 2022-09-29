BRIDGEPORT — West Virginia’s only medicinal marijuana dispensary that is completely grown, manufactured and sold in the state will open its fourth location on Friday.
The Landing, a medicinal cannabis dispensary, which has locations in Charleston, Huntington and Parkersburg, will open their location in Bridgeport at 1048 Anmoore Rd.
“I think what makes us unique is the care that’s gone into the model that we’ve developed here and the patient focus that we have at every step. We really do want to create a singularly unique patient experience because we’re neighbors, friends and family,” The Landing Vice President of Sale Rob McCourt said.
Michael Clark, retail director at The Landing and pharmacist, agreed.
“Grown by West Virginians for West Virginians,” Clark said.
Clark said most patients visit the dispensary for pain relief. They offer a wide variety of flower, tinctures, vapes and concentrate products with varying brands, but their own brand — Hillfire is what they specialize in. Hillfire products are sold in all of The Landing dispensaries, but they can also be found in other dispensaries around the state.
On Friday, to celebrate their Bridgeport location opening, they will have discounts and giveaway from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the store will remain open until 7 p.m. The specials include 20 percent off an entire purchase, a water bottle and other free swag. The first 75 patients will receive free lunch from the Lunch Box, a food truck that will be parked outside, and there will be cornhole set up in the parking lot. The Green Health Docs will also be at the event to answer questions or help people get their medicinal caannabis card.
“We’re just excited to be able to open another place for our patients to visit with us. So, we’re excited to be in the Bridgeport area. We like our location being right off of the highway and we’re just happy to have another spot where people can register in the state of West Virginia or just help them get the medicine and support that they need,” The Landing’s Hellfire Marketing Director Meaghan Earley said.
Both Clark and McCourt said that while there can be a stigma associated with marijuana usage, it is typically based in misinformation. They explained that the risks associated with marijuana usage are very low, especially compared to alcohol, opioids or even coffee.
“My opinion is the addiction potential is very low as well — you can use cannabis every day for a month and stop,” Clark said.
McCourt agreed and added that marijuana is non-toxic.
“There can be a lot of really bad side effects with certain pharmaceuticals, where cannabis can be used as a supplement or as a replacement without those (side effects). So, for one of the biggest benefits to try and cannabis as a medicine to treat your condition is that it’s, it’s non toxic. And so you can’t have an overdose,” McCourt said.
For more information on The Landing, visit their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.