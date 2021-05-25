FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education will hold its first round of interviews with the five candidates for school superintendent on Wednesday and Thursday.
The new superintendent will succeed Superintendent Randy Farley who is retiring June 30 after serving in the position since July 1, 2019.
“Our plan is, hopefully, we can finish the interview process by next Thursday evening,” said MaryJo Thomas, school board president.
Two candidates are currently school superintendents in smaller counties, one is a current assistant superintendent in Harrison County and one is a Fairmont native currently serving as a high school principal. The only candidate currently working in Marion County Schools is Administrative Assistant Chad Norman.
Donna Hage is currently serving as assistant school superintendent in Harrison County Schools, a position she has held since July 2006. Hage holds a bachelor of science in English Language Arts Teacher Education from West Virginia University. She taught English in Taylor County Schools for 10 years after getting her bachelor’s degree. In 1998, she completed a master’s degree in special education from WVU and a doctor of education in curriculum and instruction in 2016 from Marshall University.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education, Hage makes $107,910 per year in Harrison County.
Kathy Hypes is currently serving as superintendent in Braxton County where she earns $109,999 per year. In 1986, Hypes graduated from then-Fairmont State College with a bachelor of arts in elementary education. She went on to complete a master’s degree in educational administration from West Virginia University.
In 2019, Hypes began her role as superintendent in Braxton County after serving for five years as the executive director of the Regional Education Services Agency for Region 7 in Bridgeport. From 2012-14, Hypes was the coordinator of the office of federal programs and school improvement at the West Virginia Department of Education.
Ronald W. Keener, current principal of Philip Barbour High in Philippi, is a Fairmont native. Keener graduated in 2004 from Fairmont State with a bachelor’s degree in technology education. In 2012, Keener obtained a master’s degree in educational leadership from Wheeling Jesuit University. He currently earns $69,668 as principal.
Norman received a bachelor’s degree from then-Fairmont State College in 1989 in health education/physical education and a master’s degree in educational leadership studies from West Virginia University in 1994. He has served as principal on the elementary, middle and high school levels, including nine schools that were named West Virginia Exemplary Schools in Marion County during his career. During his tenure as principal of Fairmont Senior High, the school was named a National Blue Ribbon School. In 2010, he was honored as West Virginia Principal of the Year. He currently earns $96,547 in his current position as IT director and mentor to the districts school principals.
Serving as school superintendent in Wetzel County until June 30, Edward Toman’s contract was not renewed in February by the Wetzel County Board of Education on a 2-3 vote on a motion to approve his new contract. In his role in Wetzel County, Toman’s annual salary is $144,054.
Toman received his bachelor’s degree in education in 1991 from Glenville State College. He then obtained a master’s degree in educational leadership studies from West Virginia University. Toman also earned a superintendent’s certificate from Marshall University.
Thomas said the board hopes to hire the new superintendent in time to be able to work with Farley before he steps down so he or she will be able to successfully transition into the new role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.