FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Board of Governors voted 10-1 Wednesday to offer the position of university president to Michael Davis pending contract negotiations.
The vote came after an hour and a half of closed session deliberations involving the final four candidates — Rosemary Thomas, Rocco Fucillo, Bill Phillips and Michael Davis.
Davis, who currently serves as chief of staff at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., was the only candidate of the four finalists who was not a Fairmont native.
“When we took a step back and looked at what we’re looking for for Fairmont State at this point, we saw [Davis] as someone who would endear themselves to faculty and more importantly... the students,” BOG Chair Rusty Hutson said. “We felt that he would be the best candidate to come on campus, be able to make changes when necessary and do it in a collaborative way where everyone feels like part of the process.”
Davis boasts an impressive career in higher education, he holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Syracuse University in communication and rhetorical studies and a doctorate in communication studies from the University of Georgia.
Davis has worked at JMU since 2006, working as an assistant professor, then moving up to chief of staff in 2017.
Last month, Davis and the other four finalists were invited to the Fairmont State campus to participate in community forums where they shared their vision for the future of the university and higher education as a whole.
“I serve at the right hand of the president every day and I’ve been doing this job since 2017. I have the skills to make hard decisions. I oversee institutional research, strategic planning, accreditation and government relations,” Davis said during his forum. “I’m doing the work that you need out of a president every day.”
Before Wednesday’s vote, the board had an open discussion about the search process and their thoughts about Davis as the choice. The sole no vote came from board member Kevin Rogers, who did not weigh in on the open discussion.
Several members of the board thanked the search committee, which was made up of community members, faculty and select board members.
“The caliber of the candidates we received in the search process is indicative of how Fairmont State is viewed as an institution. There are a lot of challenges in higher education,” Board Secretary Jason Pizatella said after seconding the motion to hire Davis. “Dr. Davis, should he accept this position, is going to be an important part of that debate on higher education in West Virginia.”
Changes coming to higher education, post-COVID fallout and a national drop in enrollment are challenges that already impact Fairmont State University as well as its sister universities around the state.
JMU faced these same challenges during Davis’ career and he was quick to implement solutions that have already shown beneficial results. This played a major role in the board’s decision to choose Davis as the final candidate.
“We can’t do business like we’ve always done it and [Davis] understands that very well. He has plans on how we can grow our student population by focusing on the things we as an institution are really good at,” Hutson said. “At the end of the day we’re going to be bigger, we’re going to be better. He understands that this landscape is changing.”
The board will begin contract negotiations soon with the goal of Davis coming on board July 1.
