FAIRMONT — After an hour and a half of deliberation in a closed session, Pierpont Community & Technical College voted unanimously Wednesday to offer the position of college president to Milan Hayward.
The board chair, along with the chair of the search committee, will soon begin contract negotiations with Hayward.
"[Hayward's] experience in workforce development, grant development, community outreach and building partnerships with K-12 school systems fits perfectly with Pierpont's vision for its future," BOG Chair David Hinkle said in a written statement. "We look forward to working with Dr. Hayward as he begins his presidential leadership of Pierpont Community and Technical College."
Hayward currently serves as the vice president of the school of career and corporate training at Virginia Western Community College. If a contractual agreement is reached, he will start his position at Pierpont in mid-June.
Interim President Kathleen Nelson will serve the remainder of her contract until the end of June.
