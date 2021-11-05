FAIRMONT — Scott Wilson, 45, of Farmington, faced extra challenges in September when he was laid off from his job as a coal miner at the Blacksville, W.Va., mine.
He had been employed as a longwall shieldman with Monongalia Co. Coal Resources Inc., since 2014.
Since his layoff, Wilson has filed seven claims to receive unemployment and has called the help line countless times, but has yet to receive any payments.
However, Wilson hasn’t been dealing with Workforce West Virginia for his unemployment claims. He’s been filing through the state of Pennsylvania.
The location of the mine was Blacksville, W.Va., but because Wilson entered the mine through a portal in Kuhntown, Pa., his job’s location was classified as Pennsylvania.
Wilson knew there would likely be a week or two delay before he received his first payment, so he didn’t panic. But when the second week stretched into the third, he became concerned.
“I knew this [mine closing] was going to happen, so for the last six months or so, I had been limiting my spending and paying down some bills,” Wilson said.
“But I was lucky, I was able to put aside a little bit of money,” Wilson said. “Not everyone is in a position to do that.”
Wilson called the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry to inquire about the holdup in receiving payment, and he was told he was number 394,753 on a wait list.
But just as disturbing was Wilson’s discovery that some miners were receiving benefits, and others weren’t.
“It’s not even remotely fair,” Wilson said. “I’ve been asking around and everyone from West Virginia is not getting paid.”
Addison Ondo, 27, a miner from Preston County, was among the Blacksville miners who lost their jobs and, like Wilson, has not yet received unemployment compensation.
“Everyone knew the mine closure was coming,” Ondo said. “I just don’t understand why there wasn’t something set up so the guys wouldn’t have to go through this.”
“I even went to Waynesburg to the CareerLink [Pa. Dept. of Labor initiative to assist job seekers],” Ondo said. “I had help filling everything out — that way, I was sure it was done properly. But every week I check it, and it just says, ‘In process.’ Nobody knows what that means.”
“You’d think a phone call could have been made, saying you’ve got 100-some guys getting ready to come on unemployment,” Ondo said.
In June, American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc. filed a notice stating it would layoff 180 miners in two phases — one in August and the second in September.
“I’ve emailed everyone I can think of,” Wilson said. “They all said, ‘Keep calling the Pennsylvania help desk.’ But if you look on the website, they help about 3,000 to 3,200 people a day.”
“I’m not saying there’s fraud involved, but there has to be some reason why everyone from West Virginia hasn’t received any money yet,” Wilson said.
Wilson engaged his local union for assistance. District 31 Vice President of the United Mine Workers of America Rick Altman started making calls.
“Why this has gone on, nobody really seems to have a definitive answer,” Altman said. “But I had a conversation with Pam Snyder, she’s a state representative for Pennsylvania for that area. And I will tell you, she has worked very hard to get this taken care of.”
“As far as we can tell, everything that was done by the company and by our members was done correctly,” Altman said. “ACNR paid their appropriate taxes to both states. We looked into it.”
A nudge from Snyder may be the catalyst to get things rolling.
“Rep. Snyder has asked — and we put it out on Facebook — for our members to reach out for help to expedite their unemployment [benefits],” Altman said.
“It’s just sad that it’s going on, but [Snyder] is working really hard at it,” Altman said.
When asked about the delay, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Press Secretary Alex Peterson replied in an email, “L&I fully understands and recognizes the gravity of unemployment, and the stress it places on those who need their benefits to make ends meet.”
