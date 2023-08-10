BARRACKVILLE — As the search continues for a Barrackville man who went missing Aug. 2, the Barrackville Police Department has made a discovery that could aid in its search efforts.
Sedrick McGlaston, 23, was reported missing by his grandmother on Aug. 3. McGlaston left their family home without warning the morning prior and did not return home that night.
Local police have notified McGlaston’s family that he purchased a bus ticket from Morgantown to Pittsburgh on the day of his disappearance. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and blue jeans, carrying two duffel bags and a black backpack.
While the discovery could provide insight into McGlaston’s plans upon leaving Barrackville, the family has not yet received confirmation that McGlaston ever arrived in Pittsburgh, or exited at any other stop on his route.
The police department is working with authorities in Pittsburgh and representatives from the Mountain Line Transit Authority to determine McGlaston’s whereabouts.
McGlaston’s cousin Rahja Hampton believes that he is not traveling alone.
McGlaston’s disappearance has weighed heavy on Hampton’s mind for more than a week. When she first heard the news that her cousin was missing, Hampton immediately sprung to action, taking part in the search effort herself.
“I’m big on family,” Hampton said. “Ever since last Thursday I have been up traveling.”
On Tuesday, Hampton went to a bus station in Morgantown seeking information about her cousin’s departure, but ultimately came up empty.
“It’s been really stressful,” she said. “At the end of the day, he is my cousin. The fact that he just up and left is scary to me.”
Hampton emphasized that her cousin struggles with feelings of loneliness and isolation, and said that she is “concerned about where his state of mind is at the moment.”
In a statement to her cousin that Hampton provided to the Times West Virginian, she said: “If you see or read this, we just want you to know that you’re safe. We want you to come home.”
“We love you so, so much,” she added. “Please, Seddy, just come home. Please.”
Individuals with information regarding Sedrick McGlaston’s disappearance are encouraged to contact the Barrackville Police Department at 304-366-9372.
