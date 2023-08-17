BARRACKVILLE — After nearly two weeks of searching, missing Barrackville resident Sedrick McGlaston was found safe and reunited with his family on Tuesday.
McGlaston was located Monday after making a phone call to his mother from Indianapolis. His family members notified local police that they had made contact with him, and drove to Indiana the next day to bring him home.
McGlaston was last seen the morning of Aug. 2, when he left his family home in Barrackville without warning. The 23-year-old was reported missing on Aug. 3, which began a multiple day search effort.
Last week, authorities discovered that McGlaston had packed several bags and purchased a bus ticket to Pittsburgh before his disappearance, though they could not then confirm whether he ever reached the city.
McGlaston’s cousin Rahja Hampton, who has helped lead her family in the search effort, learned her cousin had been located while sitting at home, holding her seven-month-old niece.
Hampton said she felt “very blessed” to learn the news.
“We’ve been praying,” she said. “We were really happy to know he was alive and he wanted to come home.”
Hampton declined to provide further details regarding her cousin’s disappearance, noting that his situation was “very personal” in nature.
Hampton said she is grateful for the Barrackville Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, and members of the local press for their support throughout the search effort.
“He’s home, he’s safe, and we’re moving forward as a family,” Hampton said.
